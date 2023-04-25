Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels. Here’s when and how to get one

Auntie Anne’s is inviting fans to celebrate National Pretzel Day with a free hand-rolled pretzel — but first, they’ll have to become loyalty members.

Rewards members can receive a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel in-store on April 26, the Pennsylvania-based bakery said in a news release. No purchase is necessary.

Pretzel lovers can redeem the freebie at participating locations nationwide.

The pretzels are limited to one per customer and cannot be combined with other offers.

Find your nearest Auntie Anne’s here.

