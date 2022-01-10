Aung San Suu Kyi: Ousted Myanmar leader jailed for another four years

The Nobel laureate has been in custody since a military coup last February

A court in Myanmar has sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison, in the latest of a series of trials.

She was convicted for the illegal possession and import of walkie-talkies and breaking Covid-19 rules.

Ms Suu Kyi was first convicted in December, and given a reduced jail sentence of two years.

She has been detained since a military coup last February and faces about a dozen charges, all of which she denies.

They have been widely condemned as unjust.

It is believed that Monday's charges stem from when soldiers searched her house on the day of the coup by forces led by General Min Aung Hlaing, when they said they discovered the devices.

Monday's trial in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, was closed to the media and Ms Suu Kyi's lawyers have been barred from communicating with the media and public.

Last month the Nobel laureate was found guilty of incitement of dissent and breaking Covid-19 rules, in what was condemned as a "sham trial" by UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

It is believed that if found guilty of all charges, Ms Suu Kyi could eventually be jailed for life.