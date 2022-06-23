Aung San Suu Kyi: Myanmar ex-leader sent to solitary confinement

Simon Fraser - BBC News
·3 min read
Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from house arrest to solitary confinement in a prison in the capital Nay Pyi Taw.

The Nobel laureate, 77, was arrested when the military overthrew her elected government in February 2021.

For the past year she has been held at an undisclosed location in the capital.

Ms Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to 11 years in jail and denies a host of charges which have been widely condemned as politically-motivated.

Her move to solitary confinement makes her more isolated than ever - she became a global democracy icon during a previous period of military rule when she spent 15 years in detention, but almost all of it was under house arrest.

It's thought Ms Suu Kyi, who remains highly popular in the country, will attend trial hearings from a special court set up inside prison.

Sources close to the court told BBC Burmese that she had been moved on Wednesday to separate, specially-built accommodation inside the jail. Her colleague, ousted President Win Myint, is in similar solitary confinement in the jail.

According to the sources, Ms Suu Kyi is in good health, with three female prison staff assigned to assist her.

A brief statement from the military government confirmed her move to prison, saying it was in accordance with criminal laws in Myanmar, also known as Burma.

Human rights groups have condemned the secret trials as a sham. The closed-door hearings have been shut to the public and media, and Ms Suu Kyi's lawyers forbidden from speaking to journalists.

It is unclear how long Ms Suu Kyi, who vanished from public view after the coup, will stay in solitary confinement.

Although the location of her house arrest was not disclosed, she is known to have had several close companions with her until now, the BBC's Jonathan Head reports.

AFP news agency quoted a source saying Ms Suu Kyi's domestic staff and her dog had not accompanied her to prison.

The charges on which she has been convicted in several trials so far include incitement, corruption, breaching Covid rules and breaking a telecommunications law.

More trials await and the military is accused of planning to keep her in custody for the rest of her life. If convicted on all the charges, she would face a total jail sentence of more than 190 years, by some estimates.

"What we are seeing is the Myanmar junta moving towards a much more punitive phase, towards Aung San Suu Kyi," Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, told AFP.

"They are obviously trying to intimidate her and her supporters."

The coup came months after Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) won general elections by a landslide.

The military alleged voter fraud, but independent election observers said the vote was largely free and fair.

The coup triggered widespread demonstrations, prompting a military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, activists and journalists.

Ms Suu Kyi - and many members of her party - are among more than 14,000 people who have been arrested.

Some 2,000 people have been killed in the crackdown on dissent, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma).

Opposition to the military is widespread and some parts of the country are engulfed in armed conflict.

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Myanmar junta shifts Suu Kyi trial to prison venue

    Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who turned 77 on Sunday, has been charged with at least 20 criminal offences since she was toppled in a coup early last year, including multiple counts of corruption. Some media reported Suu Kyi had also been moved from house arrest into detention in Naypyidaw prison on Wednesday. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has so far allowed Suu Kyi to remain in detention at an undisclosed location in the capital Naypyitaw, despite convictions for incitement and several minor offences.

  • Opinion: The Violence Of Pride

    Police and the LGBTQ community have always had a strained relationship, so San Francisco Pride organizers didn't want uniformed cops in their parade. And it was a problem.

  • Aung San Suu Kyi Moved to Solitary Confinement in Myanmar Prison

    (Bloomberg) -- Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been shifted to solitary confinement inside a military-built prison compound in the capital of Naypyidaw, a junta spokesman said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Re

  • A Russian military helicopter crossed into NATO territory for 2 minutes, further ramping up tensions with the bloc

    Estonia's defense ministry said a Russian Mi-8 helicopter entered its airspace for two minutes on Saturday.

  • China's Guangdong Province Activates Highest Emergency Response Amid Severe Flooding

    Severe flooding in China’s Guangdong province prompted local authorities to activate the area’s highest emergency response on June 21.Persistent heavy rainfall caused rivers to bloat and forced the evacuation of local residents, according to Xinhua News Agency.A Yingde government WeChat post said the river peaked at just under 36 meters at midday on June 22 in the city located just two hours drive north of Guangzhou. The government post said nobody was reported injured in the floods.This video published by the Qingyuan City Fire Brigade shows crews performing water rescues in the city and nearby rural areas. Credit: Qingyuan City Fire Brigade via Storyful

  • ASEAN should rethink its approach to Myanmar crisis, U.N. expert says

    The Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN should rethink its approach to engaging with Myanmar and demand specific actions and timeframes to end hostilities in the military-ruled country, a United Nations expert said on Thursday. Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, Tom Andrews, also called on U.N. member states to engage formally or informally with Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government (NUG) to help the humanitarian situation. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is divided over how to deal with Myanmar, where the military overthrew an elected government last year and has since led a brutal crackdown on opponents.

  • Dwyane Wade's FOOD & WINE Classic Photo Diary

    The former basketball star — and purveyor of Wade Cellars — takes PEOPLE along for the fun during his weekend stop at the annual festival in Colorado

  • The experiences that led these U.S. abortion opponents to activism

    For a Mississippi doctor, it was a glimpse of a fetal arm. For a police officer, it was the treatment of anti-abortion protesters outside a clinic. A Catholic leader was galvanized by the civil rights movement.

  • Iranian officers' mysterious deaths probed amid rising tensions with Israel

    Researchers and military figures associated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, its nuclear program and its missile-development industry have either died after a series of “mysterious” incidents or were killed in planned assassinations over the past few weeks, according to the country's local media. A commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said on Monday that the death of one of the "employees" at the Parchin military complex southeast of Tehran was due to "industrial sabotage." On June 12, Ali Kamani, a junior officer of the IRGC Aerospace Force, died in a car accident in Khomein, a town in central Iran, according to a provincial IRGC statement.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Jon Cooper's Devon Toews comments more an admission of guilt than finger pointing

    Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said "guys know what they're doing" when asked about Devon Toews' cross-check on Nikita Kucherov in Game 3.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58