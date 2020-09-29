Aulas sets Friday deadline for Lyon departures amid Depay, Aouar links

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has set a Friday deadline for any departures from the Ligue 1 club amid talk about Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar.

Depay has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, while Aouar is reportedly a target for Arsenal.

But while the transfer window closes on October 5, Aulas wants any departures from Lyon to be confirmed by Friday.

"I believe that we will tell the players that for everything that will not be settled in terms of departure before Friday, there will be no departure," he told Telefoot on Monday.

"For us, the date of the transfer window will be Friday. I think to propose it tomorrow [Tuesday] to Rudi [Garcia, coach] and Juni [Juninho, sporting director].

"We realise that there is something wrong. It can be that and many other things. Friday, players who have not left will not leave."

Lyon have made a slow start to the Ligue 1 season, collecting just six points from their opening five games.