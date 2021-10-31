August's First Halloween! Princess Eugenie and 6-Month-Old Son Celebrate with 'Little Monster' Costume

Princess Eugenie Halloween

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie's son August is celebrating his first Halloween!

The royal, who gave birth to her first child in February, shared a pair of photos of her baby boy in a blue, fuzzy monster costume on Instagram Sunday.

For the holiday, Eugenie, 31, posted a photo of her 6-month-old son playing with a stuffed toy minion.

"🎃 👻... wonder what they are talking about..," she wrote alongside the sweet image of August.

Brother-in-law Edo Mapelli Mozzi left a laughing emoji and red heart emoji in the comments section of Eugenie's Halloween post.

And on her Instagram Story, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter shared another photo of her son crawling around on the carpet, with his five eyes and two orange horns pointed directly at mom.

"At least my little Halloween monster is scary..," she joked, referencing her attempt at carving a scary-looking pumpkin she posted earlier in her Story.

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie/Instagram

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed son August on Feb. 9 at The Portland Hospital, Buckingham Palace had announced in a statement.

He is the first grandchild for Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and the 12th great-grandchild for the Queen.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie

Celebrating the baby's birth, the Duchess of York, 62, called her grandson "a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family" in a post on Twitter.

"I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents," she added at the time.

Recently, she became a grandmother for the second time when Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna Elizabeth on Sept. 18.