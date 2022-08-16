August's best rom-coms: Julia Whelan's 'Thank You for Listening,' Alexis Hall's 'Husband Material'

USA TODAY staff
·8 min read

The sweltering heat of August is no match for a hot-blooded literary tryst, so get out of the heat and relax with a few feel-good tales of romance, laughter and love from summer's latest batch of rom-coms.

For this month's roundup, USA TODAY staff read a collection of new rom-coms featuring an engaged couple attempting to plan a dream wedding, an audiobook narrator on the mend from a tragic accident, and a love story that involves an FBI scandal, a ghost and a boutique hotel in France

The temperature's not falling anytime soon. Here are our picks for August's most fiery new rom-com novels:

&quot;Husband Material,&quot; by Alexis Hall
"Husband Material," by Alexis Hall

'Husband Material'

By Alexis Hall. ★★★ (out of four). Out now.

The sequel to "Boyfriend Material" starts two years after its predecessor and continues to follow Luc and Oliver's relationship. The book is structured in five sections, each focused on either a wedding or a funeral within Luc's friend group and culminating in Luc and Oliver's wedding. Throughout, Luc is an entertaining and relatable mess. As the narrator, he provides all context, and it's impossible to say whether the absurd characters are real or whether Luc is an unreliable and judgmental narrator. That said, I found several of the characters – including Oliver, Alex Twaddle, Luc's blue-blooded co-worker; Judy, his mom's platonic life partner, as well as his mom herself – impossible to believe or lacking nuance. However, they are still delightful, and I laughed out loud at their absurdity. Hall manages to include subtle (and not-so-subtle) commentary on wealth, power, family, religion and identity, intermingled with wild characters and out-there plot points. – Rebecca Viser

July's top rom-coms: 'Dream On' by Angie Hockman, Lacie Waldon's 'From the Jump'

&quot;The Fixer Upper,&quot; by Lauren Forsythe
"The Fixer Upper," by Lauren Forsythe

'The Fixer Upper'

By Lauren Forsythe. ★★★½ (out of four). Out now.

Aly Aresti has been pushing, prodding and pulling the men in her life for years, whether it’s a string of slacker exes or her lazy, inept co-workers. And now she’s stuck waiting for life to begin. So when a chance encounter (and a push from her work BFFs) spawns an unexpectedly thriving (and very hush-hush) agency helping women nudge their partners into being more, she feels like she’s at least putting some good out into the world. That is, until she’s hired to fix Dylan James, an unresolved piece of her past she’s not sure needs changing. Sweet and deftly plotted, “The Fixer-Upper” will have you rooting for Aly to not just get the guy, but to get it all. – Jennifer Ernst Beaudry

June's top rom-coms: Jenny Colgan's 'An Island Wedding' and Lucy Score's 'Maggie Moves On'

May's top rom-coms: Emily Henry's 'Book Lovers' and Casey McQuiston's 'I Kissed Shara Wheeler'

&quot;Thank You for Listening,&quot; Julia Whelan
"Thank You for Listening," Julia Whelan

'Thank You for Listening'

By Julia Whelan. ★★★★ (out of four). Out now.

Sewanee Chester is scarred after a horrific accident ends her acting dreams and forces her to wear an eyepatch long-term. She’s also scared of moving on, even if she isn’t willing to admit it. “Thank You for Listening” is a hilarious and touching look into an audiobook narrator’s journey to love. You’ll chuckle at the sexual innuendos between Sewanee and her mystery co-narrator, Brock McNight. You’ll cringe at the ways Sewanee self-sabotages. But ultimately, you’ll cheer her on as she learns to work through shame, denial and self-deception to finally reach freedom and love that’s been a long time coming. This novel has everything the best romance novels should have: a reluctant protagonist, a hot partner, loving family/friends and true love. What more can you ask for? – Mabinty Quarshie

April's top rom-coms: A tangled story about a wedding guest who falls for the groom 

&quot;The Hookup Plan,&quot; by Farrah Rochon
"The Hookup Plan," by Farrah Rochon

'The Hookup Plan'

By Farrah Rochon. ★★★ (out of four). Out now.

After her high-school reunion, Dr. London Kelley winds up going home with rival Drew Sullivan for their own steamy reunion. But while the former co-valedictorians might have unexpectedly A+ physical chemistry, that doesn’t mean the pediatric surgeon is ready to fall for her former nemesis – especially when she finds out his company has a hand in the fate of her beloved hospital. When Drew tries to show her that he’s more than a nemesis with six-pack abs (and a net worth well over six figures), will she be able to stick to her feelings-free plan? From no-strings-attached hookups to the invisible strings tying us to the people and places we grew up with, “The Hookup Plan” is both hot and heartwarming. – Hannah Southwick

March's top rom-coms: Jesse Q. Sutanto's ‘Four Aunties and a Wedding'

&quot;Mad About You,&quot; by Mhairi McFarlane
"Mad About You," by Mhairi McFarlane

'Mad About You'

By Mhairi McFarlane. ★★★★ (out of four). Out now.

If you're looking for a steamy kiss-and-tell, "Mad About You" isn't it. But that doesn't mean it isn't a great rom-com read. McFarlane's latest has all the drama of a Bridget Jones' jaunt without as much overt self-flagellation and as many comic escapades, although the novel's denouement is certainly worth the wait. Main character Harriet, a mid-30s wedding photographer from Leeds, dukes it out with two unstable ex-boyfriends as she settles into celibate life and the guest bedroom of her handsome new landlord. Readers can only watch as Harriet works through relationships dotted with surprising betrayals from those closest to her and budding friendships with people on the periphery of her orbit. "Mad About You" offers sweetness and sass and a lesson that's worthy of a film script. – Leigh Harrington

&quot;Lucy Checks In,&quot; by Dee Ernst
"Lucy Checks In," by Dee Ernst

'Lucy Checks In'

By Dee Ernst. ★★★★ (out of four). Out now.

With an FBI scandal, a boutique hotel, and maybe even a ghost, this isn’t your typical French love story. Fleeing from her fallen career and broken heart, Lucy Giannetti takes a job at a hotel in Rennes, France, to save her reputation and escape her past. Upon arrival, she meets the hotel’s niche residents and discovers the status of the hotel isn’t at all she romanticized it to be. While she physically (and metaphorically) works to build something of herself again, she comes to find that success takes a village, and that village is filled with trust, friendship and community. With its abundance of interesting characters and Lucy’s genuine yet wistful voice, this delightful read hits all the sweet spots. This heartening adventure shows that trusting yourself and following your instincts can guide you to exactly where you need to be. – Madison Yerke

Best rom-com reads of 2022: Which books got perfect scores from our critics?

&quot;The Lost Ticket,&quot; by Freya Sampson
"The Lost Ticket," by Freya Sampson

'The Lost Ticket'

By Freya Sampson. ★★½ (out of four). Out Aug. 30.

Libby is in a rut. Instead of proposing, her boyfriend dumps her right before her 30th birthday. She moves in with her sister, only to become an unwitting nanny to her nephew. She finds a distraction in Frank, an elderly gentleman she meets on the bus who’s been looking for a woman he met on the same route 60 years earlier. Libby sets out to find her, with reluctant help from Dylan, Frank’s handsome punk caregiver. We all know where this is headed.

It’s as sweet as it sounds – a literary cup of cocoa. Sampson reminds us that there’s value in the “failures” in life – missed connections, broken relationships, unattained college degrees. They may, inadvertently, set us on the right path. Same for small daily interactions like a conversation on public transport.

The mystery of Frank’s girl on the bus is resolved in a bittersweet twist, a nice break in the saccharine story. It could have ended there – the final scene's too on the nose, or, rather, the bus. But if you’re looking for a little hope, or a reminder of how chance encounters can change life for the better, this is the ticket. – Cara Kelly

Also in August

"The Magic of Lemon Drop Pie," by Rachel Linden (out now). Lolly Blanchard's life seems to have passed her by, until her quirky great aunt gives her a chance to see what might have been and still could be.

"Mr. Perfect on Paper," by Jean Meltzer (out now). Dara Rabinowitz, a third-generation Jewish matchmaker, unwittingly finds her own search for love is broadcast on national TV when her bubbe shares Dara's checklist for the perfect Jewish husband.

"Love in the Time of Serial Killers," by Alicia Thompson (out Aug. 16). Ph.D. student Phoebe Walsh can’t get enough of true crime – she even studies it. But when she suspects her new neighbor is a serial killer, she may have gone too far.

"With Love from Wish & Co.," by Minnie Darke (out Aug. 16). Marnie Fairchild puts her boutique in danger when she accidentally sends the wrong gifts to the wrong people.

"Would You Rather," by Allison Ashley (out  Aug. 23). Noah and Mia are best friends in vastly different places in life. So when Mia has an opportunity to achieve her dream, Noah suggests they wed so she can pursue it.

"Love on the Brain," by Ali Hazelwood (out Aug. 23). Scientist Bee Königswasser accepts her dream job at NASA only to find she is working with her grad school nemesis, Levi Ward.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rom-com roundup: Best new books from Julia Whelan, Alexis Hall, more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat