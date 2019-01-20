Augusto Farfus replaces Tom Blomqvist at BMW for Daytona 24 Hours

Farfus replaces Blomqvist for Daytona

BMW works driver Tom Blomqvist has been forced to withdraw from next weekend's Daytona 24 Hours owing to delays securing his visa application.

Blomqvist was set to share the #25 BMW M8 GTE with Connor de Phillippi, Philipp Eng and Colton Herta for the IMSA SportsCar Championship curtain-raiser, having been named as a full-time driver for the car last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, his place will be taken by Augusto Farfus, who will make his fifth Daytona start with BMW.

A BMW statement said Blomqvist is expected to rejoin its IMSA line-up from the following round in Sebring onwards.

"I'm very disappointed that I am unable to race at Daytona," said Blomqvist.

"I will be back home with my fingers crossed for the whole team and looking forward to returning at Sebring."

Farfus replaces Blomqvist for Daytona

Farfus, who is part of BMW's World Endurance Championship line-up, added: "I love the Rolex 24 at Daytona. I know the team, the car and the circuit very well and am ready for this challenge."

Jesse Krohn and John Edwards are sharing the sister #24 M8 GTE, and are joined for the Rolex 24 by Aussie Supercars star Chaz Mostert and two-time CART champion Alex Zanardi.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus