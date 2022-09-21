Augustinus Bader Just Launched A Lash & Brow Serum

If you ask me, lash serums are having a capital-M moment. Brands like Grande Cosmetics and Revitalash have been doing this for a moment, but then you’ve got newcomers like The Ordinary who are turning the category on its head. Another brand that’s sure to shake things up is Augustinus Bader, the hyper-luxe, biomedical professor-founded brand that harnesses cutting-edge science to power potent anti-aging skin- and hair care formulas. The brand’s latest innovation? The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, which launches today.

Augustinus Bader (the brand, not the person) is best known for its science-backed, triple-digit The Cream and The Rich Cream, which have garnered rave reviews among the most discerning skin-care savants. In typical Bader fashion, the brand killed it with the packaging for its first lash and brow product. (An eye cream has been in the mix since 2021.) The product comes in a stunning copper tube, with a sapphire blue applicator wand — a subtle nod to the brand’s signature colors. But what’s inside is what truly sets this formula apart from its competitors: Active ingredients like biotin, polyphenols (a popular antioxidant ingredient in skin care), and Bader’s patented TFC8 complex work to deliver visibly longer, fuller lashes and brows in as quickly as just four weeks. In my experience testing other brow and lash-enhancing products, it usually takes at least two months for me to truly notice a difference in the health of my brows and lashes.

Right off the bat, I loved The Eyebrow and Lash Serum‘s brush-tip applicator. The brand explained to me that it was specifically designed to deposit a precise amount of serum onto lashes and brows — not too much, but not too little. The bristles were longer and denser than other teeny-tiny brushes I’ve tried, which resulted in a better user experience. (Another amazing aspect about AB’s serum is that you can also use it on lower lashes, which usually isn’t the case with many other formulas on the market because it can potentially cause irritation since brushes aren’t always designed for lower lash line application.)

For the data heads reading this, there are some pretty impressive clinical stats to back up Bader’s new drop: In a 12-week trial of 60 participants, lash length increased by 34%, lash thickness increased by 40%, and eyebrow thickness increased by a whopping 55%. Depending on the state of your natural brows and lashes, either you’re already pretty pleased with both and want to maintain them (i.e. minimize any shedding or fallout), or perhaps you’re in the second camp of having short, sparse brows and lashes that you want to grow into a dense forest of eye-framing fringe.

In terms of my own lash and brow goals, I have to say that I did get a head start thanks to my genetics: My brows are naturally bold and bushy, but there are a few sparse areas from overplucking in my teen years that I typically fix with some strategically-applied pencil. My lashes (long and naturally jet-black) are also naturally thriving, so I want to keep them that way; Augustinus Bader’s serum is perfect for accomplishing both my brow and lash goals. At $150, The Eyebrow and Lash Serum clocks in at the higher end of comparable products. But if you want something that is as close as it gets to prescription-grade lash enhancers like Latisse, I’d say this is it. (BTW, Latisse is not recommended for brow and lower lash-line use, and can potentially darken your eye color if improperly used.) During a recent press call, a celebrity aesthetician (and cancer survivor) remarked on his own personal journey with the product — and honestly, the results were incredible. The brand graciously sent me a tube to test out, and after a week of consistent use, I’m hopeful that it’ll keep my brows and lashes lustrous for years to come.

