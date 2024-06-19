Auguste Rodin sculpts win to remember in Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot

Auguste Rodin won the feature race of the day, the Prince of Wales's Stakes - PA/David Davies

Auguste Rodin gave trainer Aidan O’Brien his 400th Group or Grade One triumph on the Flat with a barnstorming victory in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The colt has earned his reputation as the best all-or-nothing horse in the world by either winning handsomely or trailing in last but on Wednesday he was at his magnificent best with Ryan Moore on board.

The resume already includes the Irish Derby, Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders Cup, and the horse has become the first Epsom Derby winner to return to Royal Ascot the following year and triumph since Royal Palace in 1968.

Wednesday was the perfect set-up for him. Having tracked Snobbish and Hans Andersen, he hit the front to beat the French pair Zarakem and Horizon Dore by three quarters of a length and a length.

The greatest thing about O’Brien is his humility; he deflects the praise to his staff when they win, shoulders all the blame when they lose; 400 Group Ones? Down to others. Auguste Rodin’s horror shows? The trainer’s fault.

“Auguste Rodin is a very special horse,” O’Brien said. “I was probably giving instructions wrong all along, we were riding him too far back and if there was no pace in the race, he was too far out of the race

“So we changed everything. Ryan said he was going to ride him positive, engage him straight away – he’ll get up there and cruise off any pace. He is very straightforward.

“I feel the blips were my fault, the instructions were wrong, and it took us until now to start getting it right. We saw today that when he gets to the front, he waits, and then he goes again, and that’s what makes him very good. He has a personality, and good horses, they have to develop a personality to become good. And he has everything.”

Auguste Rodin (on the inside) backed up last year's Derby win with another big victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes just about holding off Zarakem (in the green) - Getty Images/Alan Crowhurst

The Prince of Wales presents winning jockey Ryan Moore with a medal after Auguste Rodin's win in the race that bears the Prince's name - PA/Jonathan Brady

Some of the biggest players joined Coolmore in getting a Royal Ascot return on their investment on Wednesday including the Qatari royal brothers, the Emir’s Wathnan Racing and Sheikh Joaan’s Al Shaqab.

The infant Wathnan has probably spent something north of £25 million in the last year getting a chair at racing’s top table. To the almost audible sighs of relief of bloodstock agents, it got off the mark for the week in the Queen Mary with Leovanni, one of its cheaper acquisitions at £180,000.

Talking about the importance of Wathan’s win, racing manager Richard Brown explained: “No amount of investment guarantees success in any sport, particularly ours. There were 27 lining up against us and, together, they cost an enormous amount of money. She cost a lot but in the big scheme, it’s not what some would have cost.

“But, yes, it’s a really important moment. Whether it is Wathnan or whoever, it is our job to make this interesting and for people to come and be involved in this amazing sport. For any new player to come in to our game is tremendous and show the scale of the ambition they have shown, so far, is great to have.”

They no doubt get a huge buzz out of winning but they are restrained, no doubt befitting royalty, in showing it. The complete antidote to that is David Howden who might, at the very least, need a throat lozenge for breakfast on Thursday. He was undiluted 40 per cent proof enthusiasm after Running Lion had made all to win the Duke of Cambridge to give him a first Ascot, where his insurance company is a partner, let alone Royal Ascot winner.

She is not Auguste Rodin’s league for not turning up but she had been last at Epsom on her previous start.

“You can imagine, there I am at Epsom watching,” recalled Howden.. “Off they go and I went, ‘Where’s my filly?’ She’d backed out. That’s about as low as it gets. Today is as high as it gets. I love the game. You’ve got to love it to be in it. There’s not a lot of sanity in this game. There are a lot of dreams and madness in following it so to deliver this is just fantastic.”

Day two of Royal Ascot – as it happened

06:30 PM BST

Windsor Castle Stakes result

Ain’t Nobody (J P Spencer) 5-1 Gabaldon (Emisael Jaramillo) 16-1 Aviation Time (D Tudhope) 28-1

06:26 PM BST

Ain’t Nobody does it better!

06:21 PM BST

Ain’t Nobody wins the Windsor Palace Stakes!

Just keeping out the fast-starting Gabaldon!

06:20 PM BST

They’ve split into two groups

End of Story is showing good pace with Rock N Roll Rocket also doing well.

06:19 PM BST

They’re off in the Windsor Castle Stakes!

Gabaldon and Ain’t Nobody are both off well.

06:13 PM BST

They’re approaching the stalls for the Windsor Castle Stakes

And we’re moments away from the start of the last race - a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it dash.

06:09 PM BST

Marcus Armytage on the last race

Blink and, like the first, you’ll miss this juvenile dash. This is just the sort of race Archie Watson does well in so have a good look at his Bath winner Aesterius and Vingegaard who won at Chepstow. Otherwise its a lot of quick babies with not much form to go on.

06:09 PM BST

The last race of the day is the Windsor Castle Stakes

Here’s Marlborough’s take on what we can expect to see...

Another open contest that sees a max field of 28 juveniles charging down the straight over the minimum distance; this is sure to be competitive and chances can be made for plenty. AIN’T NOBODY caught the eye in winning his only start at Carlisle, showing plenty of speed and a good attitude to put margins between himself and his rivals. Jockey Jamie Spencer is booked to ride and enjoys a very pleasing record down Ascot’s straight course. Combined with a potentially favourable draw in stall 27, Ain’t Nobody has plenty going for him here.

05:52 PM BST

Kensington Palace Stakes result

Doha (Hector Crouch) 10/1 Hopeful (M Barzalona) 13/2 Fav Victoria Falls (Connor Planas) 20/1 Rowayeh (Jim Crowley) 10/1

05:50 PM BST

Another close finish, but Doha takes it

Sea The Stars x Treve 😍



Doha takes the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/fAh0zBtn0G — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 19, 2024

05:46 PM BST

The front two were well clear

Impressive run from both of them. But it was Doha would just about did enough to get the victory.

05:45 PM BST

Doha wins the Kensington Palace Stakes!

Great run as Doha ran down Hopeful in the last few yards. That was an even closer finish than the Royal Hunt.

05:44 PM BST

There are two groups

Not too far apart. Elim is being moved on a the moment.

05:43 PM BST

They’re off in the Kensington Palace Stakes!

It’s over a straight mile, Adelaise is off to a good start.

05:33 PM BST

Marcus Armystage’s take on the next race

A handicap for the fairer sex over a mile. If the rain comes Doha is interesting dropping back in trip. Elim is interesting. She shook the cobwebs off after a year off and Ed Bethall has crack Australian female rider Rachel King (English to her core but doing very well down under) down to ride her in the six day declarations. Rachel is back home on her honeymoon.

05:32 PM BST

Kensington Palace Stakes betting

Elim 11/2

Summer Of Love 15/2

Doha 8/1

Rowayeh 17/2

Aurora Dawn 10/1

Hopeful 10/1

Azahara Palace 11/1

Twirling 12/1

Victoria Falls 20/1

20/1 bar

05:26 PM BST

Next up is the Kensington Palace Stakes

And here’s Marlborough’s take on what we can expect in the handicap...

In a seemingly straight swap with the Duke Of Cambridge, this will be the first time the Kensington Palace has been round down the straight course, with 25 runners set to go to post. As with so many of the handicaps this week, this race looks wide open. Hughie Morrison is a trainer to be greatly respected with whatever he fields at the Royal Meeting and he fields AZAHARA PALACE here, who came from a fair way back to score nicely on her reappearance at Leicester. She has a propensity to race keenly, but a big field and a likely strong pace could help her settle well and finish with a flourish.

05:25 PM BST

A close finish in the Royal Hunt

Wild Tiger just about holds off Sonny Liston (on the far right of the pic) - PA/John Walton

The closest finish of the day as Wild Tiger keeps Sonny Liston at bay (just) - PA/David Davies

Wild Tiger and Sonny Liston in a photo finish - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

05:13 PM BST

Royal Hunt Stakes result

Wild Tiger (Oisin Murphy) 11-2 Sonny Liston (Rossa Ryan) 17-2 Perotto (Tom Marquand) 25-1 Daysofourlives (L Morris) 20-1

05:13 PM BST

Wild Tiger was impressive to hold off Sonny Liston

🐯 Wild Tiger wins the Royal Hunt Cup



That's now 4 from 4 in the UK #ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @oismurphy pic.twitter.com/9yzGKtjqbs — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 19, 2024

05:09 PM BST

That’s Saeed bin Suroor’s third win in this race

A big day for the well-known trainer.

05:08 PM BST

Wild Tiger wins the Royal Hunt!

JUST...Sonny Liston was so close and beaten only by a nose, what a great finish. Sonny Liston nearly landed a knock-out blow...

05:07 PM BST

Gatekeeper has the lead at halfway

Days of our Lives is looking good as well.

It’s anyone’s race...

05:07 PM BST

There are four groups

As they enter the final four and half furlongs.

05:06 PM BST

They’re off in the Royal Hunt Stakes

Eldrickjones gets off to a good start.

05:00 PM BST

Royal Hunt betting

Wild Tiger 6/1

Beshtani 15/2

Crack Shot 15/2

Real Gain 8/1

Sonny Liston 10/1

Coeur D’Or 10/1

Metal Merchant 16/1

Holloway Boy 20/1

Daysofourlives 22/1

Perotto 22/1

25/1 bar

04:59 PM BST

Here’s Marcus Armytage’s take

I am not sure I have put Real Gain in as bet of the day in which is part lottery, part cavalry charge but the trainer is pretty confident notwithstanding the draw. There will be plenty with chances at a big price. Won by Jimi Hendrix last year, same stable’s Sonny Liston expected to go well this time after finishing second and winning the group on his side of the course 12 months ago.

04:58 PM BST

Next up is the Royal Hunt Cup

And here’s Marlborough’s take on the mile race...

This race has a history of favouring the fresher legs of the 4 year old brigade, and the lightly-raced REAL GAIN very much takes the eye on just his 7th career start. He can be considered a touch unlucky from his position in the Spring Cup at Newbury’s Greenham meeting when he found himself stuck behind a wall of horses on his only start so far this season. He can do much better than that and, with Wathnan taking over ownership (and William Buick taking over riding duties), he looks to have been brought along with this race in mind and could easily put up a peak performance here.

04:54 PM BST

Poetry in motion

Auguste Rodin holds on for the win at Royal Ascot - PA/David Davies

The poise and focus of Auguste Rodin as he backs up his Derby win with victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes - PA/David Davies

A great win for Ryan Moore and Auguste Rodin - PA/David Davies

04:48 PM BST

That was Ryan Moore’s 81st Royal Ascot winner

04:37 PM BST

Prince of Wales’s Stakes result

Auguste Rodin (R L Moore) 13-8 Fav Zarakem (M Guyon) 33-1 Horizon Dore (M Barzalona) 7-1 10 ran

A superstar - Auguste Rodin added victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes to his Derby win last year - PA/David Davies

04:34 PM BST

How Auguste Rodin sculpted another big win

Auguste Rodin holds them all off to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes



Ryan Moore and Aiden O'Brien are at it again!#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/B8ONKd0oFe — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 19, 2024

04:34 PM BST

Winning jockey Ryan Moore speaks to ITV Racing...

On Auguste Rodin...

“He’s a great little horse...He was just waiting and when I asked him he went and he really wanted to win. It was a proper horse run. He’s a Group 1 winner at two, people are quick to knock horses, when you get beat they have a go. But he’s been a really good horse and he deserved that.”

On winning trainer, Aiden O’Brien...

“He’s very humble, there’s no doubt Aiden is a very unique trainer, a very special trainer. It’s an honour to ride for him.”

04:30 PM BST

What a talent

There was talk of whether he’d have one of his infamous off days, but there was no reason to worry. Once he hit the lead he didn’t relinquish it and proved his class.

04:29 PM BST

Auguste Rodin wins the Prince of Wales’s Stakes!

Very much heart in the mouth towards the end as he and Ryan Moore were nearly chased down by Zarakem but were able to hold on for another big win.

When he’s good he’s so good...

04:28 PM BST

Auguste Rodin made his move

Into the final furlong...

04:27 PM BST

Inspiral is a good 12 lengths off the leader

Auguste Rodin is in fourth as Snobbish’s race is run.

04:27 PM BST

The pace is hot

Snobbish leads and by some distance - about three lengths early on.

04:26 PM BST

They’re off in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes!

A mile and two furlongs to go, and poor start from Inspiral from stall 10.

04:19 PM BST

Ken Pitterson

ITV’s paddock expert says Auguste Rodin looks ‘very good’.

04:18 PM BST

The favourite

Which one will turn up - the star or shocker?

"He's either very, very good or he has been very, very bad including in in the King George here last year yet last start he was kind of ok"



Which Auguste Rodin will we see this afternoon?#オーギュストロダン | #ディープインパクト | #競馬#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @netkeiba pic.twitter.com/eaTiH6KFWa — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 19, 2024

04:17 PM BST

They’re heading to the stalls for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes

We’re about six-seven minutes away from the start of the big race of the day.

04:12 PM BST

Marcus Armytage’s take on the feature race

Auguste Rodin is the class act but he could finish last just as easily win by three lengths. The only time he came here before was for last year’s King George in which he was beaten. So lets take a punt that he if he is there in person he is not in mind in which case I cannot work out why White Birch, who beat him an easy three lengths last time, is 5/2 when Auguste Rodin is 6/4. The grey horse wins it for me.

04:08 PM BST

Here’s the betting for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Auguste Rodin 13/8

Inspiral 4/1

Alflaila 15/2

Horizon Dore 8/1

Blue Rose Cen 17/2

Lord North 10/1

Royal Rhyme 16/1

33/1 bar

04:07 PM BST

Here’s Marlborough’s take on the feature race

Alflaila – Very good horse on his day, but not seen since September last year and has a big task on for seasonal reappearance against race fit rivals; squeak.

Auguste Rodin – Below his best on both starts this year, but been brought along with this race in mind and gets his ground; leading contender.

Hans Andersen – One of two likely pacemakers in this race, sure to set a good gallop for stablemate Auguste Rodin. With that in mind, best watched.

Horizon Dore – Top-class horse when he gets his conditions, which are fast ground and a strong pace to aim at. Can get both here and fancied to go very close.

Lord North – Veteran of the middle distance scene at 8 years old. Ran well enough in the Sandown Mile latest but faces a tough task here with age not on his side; others preferred.

Royal Rhyme – Very good colt on his day, but has shown a strong liking (and needing) for soft ground in his career so far and has to be opposed in conditions that are unlikely to suit.

Snobbish – Hailing from the same stable as Blue Rose Cen and likely to be on pacemaking duties here for her stablemate; best watched.

Zarakem – Beaten favourite in the Group 1 Prix Ganay last time out, can make his mark at the top level but unlikely to be here, with the forecast fast ground not sure to suit.

Blue Rose Cen – One start for Maurizio Guarnieri this year saw her run below-par. However, best when facing (or setting) a strong tempo and sure to get it here, can do better; player.

Inspiral – Top-class mare who is a winner at this distance but surely faces a different test here. Not a certain stayer in the likely race set-up; can feature if held onto and played late.

A fascinating contest in so many ways, as several top-class horses clash and bring together so many different formlines. Furthermore, with two likely pacemakers in the line-up, this could be run at a proper pace; it will be fascinating to see how it unfolds. Inspiral is very good at her best but was below-par in the Lockinge and needs to bounce back in a big way. Auguste Rodin looks to have plenty in his favour here but, if there was a chink in his armour, it may be the speed at 10 furlongs; he has so far saved his best for 1m4f. One who should relish this test and these conditions is French raider HORIZON DORE, who could be right at home in today’s race; he can take the beating.

Will Ryan Moore and Auguste Rodin be celebrating another big win (to go with their Derby triumph) today? - Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

04:02 PM BST

Next up is the Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Auguste Rodin vs Inspiral.

03:57 PM BST

Running Lion roars!

Running Lion ridden by the brilliant Oison Murphy holds off the challenge of Laurel to win the Duke of Cambridge Stakes - PA/David Davies

03:55 PM BST

How’s this for staying power?

🦁 Running Lion leads them home



It's a John & @thadygosden 1-2 in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes, their record-extending fifth win in the race#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @oismurphy pic.twitter.com/WBxdBEKO9o — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 19, 2024

03:54 PM BST

Duke of Cambridge Stakes result

Running Lion (Oisin Murphy) 6/1 Laurel (R L Moore) 4/1 Doom (T Marquand) 12/1

03:49 PM BST

Running Lion wins the Duke of Cambridge!

Great run, Laurel was trying to close the gap but Running Lion held his pace well and won by about two lengths.

I think Rogue Millennium, last year’s winner and this year’s favourite was fifth.

03:48 PM BST

Running Lion

Leads at halfway, it’s a length and a half.

03:47 PM BST

They’re off in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes!

And it’s a decent early pace with the favorite Rogue Millennium in fourth.

03:44 PM BST

They’re heading down to the stalls for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes

A one mile Group 2 race. Rogue Millennium, is the one to beat., was at 11/4 but back at 3/1.

03:34 PM BST

Here’s what Marcus Armytage has to say about the next race

A Group 2 mile race for mares and fillies. The Prince of Wales, whose interest in horses which do not play polo is probably minimal, gets two races in a row on the Wednesday. The likely favourite is John and Thady Gosden’s Laurel but she has not run since finishing almost last in the Lockinge a year ago. It is a tough ask to come here first time out for a while as Inspiral (same owner, trainer) proved in the Queen Anne last year.

03:30 PM BST

Duke of Cambridge betting

Rogue Millennium 100/30

Laurel 9/2

Running Lion 6/1

Ocean Jewel 7/1

Sea The Lady 10/1

Breege 12/1

Doom 14/1

Gregarina 16/1

20/1 bar

03:25 PM BST

How Illinois won the Queens Vase

𝑨 𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒔



Illinois takes the Queen's Vase to give Ryan Moore his 80th Royal Ascot win#ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/79ZsAME1sz — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 19, 2024

03:24 PM BST

Next up it the Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Here’s Marlborough’s take on what we can expect in the Group 2 for fillies and mares.

This is the first time that the Duke Of Cambridge has been run around a bend, and a turning track on fast ground over a mile can suit ROGUE MILLENNIUM down to the ground. Indeed, she has only raced once under those exact conditions when finishing an excellent 2nd to Tahiyra in the Group 1 Matron Stakes in a race run in a very smart time. She looks to have been brought along with this race very much in mind and, in a race lacking obvious stars, this looks an excellent opportunity for Rogue Millennium to register back-to-back victories in this race, having saluted down the straight course last year.

03:20 PM BST

A royal affair at Ascot

The Prince of Wales looks as though he's enjoying himself - Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall laugh in the sun at Royal Ascot - Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Prince William accompanied Queen Camilla during the Royal Procession - Getty Images/Chris Jackson

03:14 PM BST

Queens Vase result

Illinois (R L Moore) 7-4 Fav Highbury (W M Lordan) 3-1 Birdman (S Foley) 13-2

03:13 PM BST

Winning jockey Ryan Moore speaks to ITV...

“What a talent, he’s still doing a few things wrong, but he has a big engine and is still improving. He’ll get a bit more professional and he’ll be a better horse. Yes, [he’s a St Leger contender].”

03:11 PM BST

Ryan Moore, Aiden O’Brien and Illinois

An impressive combination - and that was a fine race.

03:09 PM BST

Illinois wins the Queens Vase!

That was an impressive run, the 7/4 favourite has won this race for an eighth time for Aiden O’Brien.

03:09 PM BST

Here comes Illinois

And is two lengths clear.

03:08 PM BST

Mr Hampstead

Is running a huge race.

03:08 PM BST

At halfway

It’s up hill and it’s Mr Hampstead and Illinois in second - both looking strong.

03:07 PM BST

With a mile and half to go

Birdman is to the back to the field. Illinois is looking good.

03:06 PM BST

They’re off in the Queens Vase

Poor start from Lavender Hill Mob as Illinois.

03:06 PM BST

They’re in the stalls

And ready to go in the Queens Vase.

03:02 PM BST

Marcus Armytage’s view on what we’re likely to see

A bit of a consolation for slow Derby horses or, if you are being kinder, an early trial for St Leger types. It is just the sort of race Aidan O’Brien targets with a horse he thinks might have Gold Cup potential further down the line. I like the look of Jessica Harrington’s Birdman, unbeaten in two starts and progressing nicely.

02:55 PM BST

The betting for the Queens Vase

Illinois 2/1

Highbury 100/30

Birdman 5/1

Meydaan 7/1

The Equator 8/1

Mina Rashid 18/1

Imperial Sovereign 33/1

66/1 bar

02:51 PM BST

The next race is the Group 3 Queens Vase at 3.05

Here’s Marlborough’s take on what we can expect in the 1m6f race.

ILLINOIS hasn’t been seen since the Lingfield Derby Trial, where a positive ride in front saw him caught up in the strong pace being set throughout. He stayed on admirably to finish 2nd (behind subsequent Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly), hanging to his right late on under pressure. He now steps up in distance to 1m6f and should not only appreciate this extra distance, but also racing right-handed. That Lingfield form looks strong and Illinois gets the services of Ryan Moore. With plenty seemingly in his favour here, he can take plenty of beating.

02:44 PM BST

How she won the opener

'Weak in the market but strong at the finish' 💪



Leovanni is a decisive winner of the Queen Mary Stakes for @karl_burke #ITVRacing | #RoyalAscot | @the_doyler pic.twitter.com/u8HAXCAHAs — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 19, 2024

02:42 PM BST

Queen Mary result

Leovanni 22/1 Mighty Eriu 50/1 Maw Lam 50/1 Miss Lamai 22/1

Leovanni ridden by jockey James Doyle (far right) ran a brilliant race and looked strong in the final furlong - PA/David Davies

02:38 PM BST

Winning jockey James Doyle speaks to ITV Racing...

“It’s been a lot of work behind he scenes - the whole team, it’s a team effort...she has so much class, there’s a lot to look forward to with her.”

02:35 PM BST

That was a convincing win

She was so strong at the finish. and looked as though she could have run another furlong.

02:34 PM BST

Leovanni wins it!

It was a fine run and she looked like the winner from two furlongs out.

02:34 PM BST

The field has split

At the halfway stage is Flash the Cash and Leovanni.

.

02:33 PM BST

They’re off in the Queen Mary!

And Truly Enchanting is off well, Miss Rascal was slow out of the blocks.

02:25 PM BST

They are moving to the stalls for the Queen Mary

The Group 2 race for two-year-old fillies contains plenty of runners who have a decent shout of victory.

Kassayya has moved to 4/1, Truly Enchanting is 13/2, Miss Rascal is 15/2 and MakeHaste is 10/1...this is, however, the kind of race where you can have a stab at a long(ish) shot...

02:21 PM BST

Kassaya

Is the favourite for the Queen Mary, at 5/1. With 25 runners running over five furlongs it could be a classic.

The going is as it was yesterday, good to firm.

02:18 PM BST

Queen Camilla

The Queen was accompanied by the Prince of Wales ahead of day two - Getty Imgaes/Chris Jackson

Lord Lloyd Webber arrives by carriage alongside the Duke of Gloucester - PA/John Walton

02:10 PM BST

Here are the non-runners today

Here are the horses you can cross off today as they aren’t turning up

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

8 Glorious Kitty (going)

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

2 Grosvenor Square (going)

5.05pm Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)

19 Silent Film (vet’s cert – respiratory infection)

02:01 PM BST

The first race is at 2.30

And it’s the Queen Mary Stakes.

Here’s Marlborough’s view on the opener...

This year’s two-year-old fillies division over five furlongs has been surprisingly weak so far this year to date and consequently, 26 fillies take their chance in a race where plenty have a shout. Handling the quick conditions here is likely to be an important factor and one who should cope with them well is AMESTRIS, who ran an excellent race in defeat at the Craven Meeting and duly went one better when bolting up with the minimum of fuss at Lingfield. Miss Rascal came from the same race at the Craven Meeting as Amestris and can chase her home.

01:57 PM BST

The Royal Procession is ahead of schedule

And in the first carriage are the Queen and the Prince of Wales. With them are the Earl and Countess of Halifax.

Queen Camilla arrives at the famous racecourse ahead of schedule - PA/John Walton

The Prince of Wales alongside the Earl of Halifax - PA/John Walton

01:42 PM BST

The favourite for the feature race has arrived

01:41 PM BST

Are you a fan of hats?

If so, feast your eyes on this lot...

An array of colour on a lovely summer's day - PA/David Davies

A spikey pair - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A beautiful rose - AP/Kin Cheung

01:31 PM BST

Here’s Marlborough’s view on the feature race

Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at 4.25

Alflaila – Very good horse on his day, but not seen since September last year and has a big task on for seasonal reappearance against race fit rivals; squeak.

Auguste Rodin – Below his best on both starts this year, but been brought along with this race in mind and gets his ground; leading contender.

Hans Andersen – One of two likely pacemakers in this race, sure to set a good gallop for stablemate Auguste Rodin. With that in mind, best watched.

Horizon Dore – Top-class horse when he gets his conditions, which are fast ground and a strong pace to aim at. Can get both here and fancied to go very close.

Lord North – Veteran of the middle distance scene at 8 years old. Ran well enough in the Sandown Mile latest but faces a tough task here with age not on his side; others preferred.

Royal Rhyme – Very good colt on his day, but has shown a strong liking (and needing) for soft ground in his career so far and has to be opposed in conditions that are unlikely to suit.

Snobbish – Hailing from the same stable as Blue Rose Cen and likely to be on pacemaking duties here for her stablemate; best watched.

Zarakem – Beaten favourite in the Group 1 Prix Ganay last time out, can make his mark at the top level but unlikely to be here, with the forecast fast ground not sure to suit.

Blue Rose Cen – One start for Maurizio Guarnieri this year saw her run below-par. However, best when facing (or setting) a strong tempo and sure to get it here, can do better; player.

Inspiral – Top-class mare who is a winner at this distance but surely faces a different test here. Not a certain stayer in the likely race set-up; can feature if held onto and played late.

A fascinating contest in so many ways, as several top-class horses clash and bring together so many different formlines. Furthermore, with two likely pacemakers in the line-up, this could be run at a proper pace; it will be fascinating to see how it unfolds. Inspiral is very good at her best but was below-par in the Lockinge and needs to bounce back in a big way. Auguste Rodin looks to have plenty in his favour here but, if there was a chink in his armour, it may be the speed at 10 furlongs; he has so far saved his best for 1m4f. One who should relish this test and these conditions is French raider HORIZON DORE, who could be right at home in today’s race; he can take the beating.

01:03 PM BST

Here’s who’s who in the Royal Procession carriage list

The Royal Procession carriage list for Wednesday 19th June, the second day of #RoyalAscot 2024. pic.twitter.com/qVgx9BOZHl — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 19, 2024

12:57 PM BST

A few famous faces have arrived at the course

Mike and Zara Tindall are ready for the action - PA/Jonathan Brady

Elizabeth Hurley and Henry Birtles look happy in the sun - Getty Images/Chris Jackson

Dancer and choreographer Johannes Radebe adjusts his hat ready for day two - PA/Jonathan Brady

12:42 PM BST

The day’s schedule

Welcome to Day 2 of #RoyalAscot 2024, where the charm and excitement from yesterday continue. Get ready for another extraordinary day of racing. pic.twitter.com/vpMT0W8APw — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 19, 2024

12:40 PM BST

11:46 AM BST

Auguste Rodin vs Inspiral

The feature race of day two is the Prince of Wales’s Stakes where the battle is expected to be between Auguste Rodin and Inspiral.

It’s last year’s Epsom Derby winner up (Auguste Rodin) up against a winner of six Group 1 races. In normal circumstances you’d expect the Derby winner to be the hottest of red-hot favourites. But there’s a reason he’s 7/4 and that’s because three of his last eight runs have been nightmares. Which is why many are looking to back the mare Inspiral (4/1). She’s run well at Royal Ascot before over a miles and the 1m2f race may well suit her down to the ground.

There is a bit of noise around the French challengers Horizon Dore and Blue Rose Cen, the former of which has been described as a ‘Group 1 winner in waiting’. Will this be his day? We’ll find out at 4.25 in what could be a race to remember.

One thing for sure is that connections of Inspiral think this could be her day.

Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: “It will be exciting to see how she does. I think she’s ready to step up [from a mile], that is the indication [trainer] John [Gosden] has got from her work this spring.

“It’s obviously a very good race and Auguste Rodin is there as a worthy favourite.

“Like Inspiral he was impressive at the Breeders’ Cup, although I know he was beaten by White Birch last time in Ireland.

“It’ll be an exciting race full of class horses.”

Regarding the conditions nothing has changed overnight from the opening day. The going remains good-to-firm, 4mm of water went onto the course overnight to maintain the ground, and the forecast is for another dry day.

Stay here for all the action with the day set to get under way at 2.30 with the Queen Mary Stakes.