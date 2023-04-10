Augusta National reveals that Jon Rahm is best golfer in the world right now with Masters win

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Every year, they change something about this place.

When the week-long Masters circus leaves town, players come back 12 months later to a new tee box or a rebuilt green or trees in different places than they once were. It’s all part of the ever-evolving story of Augusta National, a timeless piece of land where tradition and beauty obscure the reality of its desire to remain on the sport’s cutting edge.

But ultimately, there is a simple reason this is the biggest event in golf. Year after year, decade after decade, Augusta National has a knack for identifying the best player in the world.

And right now, there’s no doubt who holds that title.

In a sport as unpredictable as golf, where the history books are filled with one-off major winners while great players struggle to put all the pieces together when it matters most, Jon Rahm came to Augusta and did exactly what he’s been doing for several months.

Rarely has there been a more fitting Masters champion.

On the course where Jack Nicklaus made his legend, Tiger Woods asserted his otherworldly dominance and pretty much all the generational players have managed to win, Rahm and Augusta National added to the story this week.

Whether rain or shine or wind, Augusta proved to be a worthy, relevant test for the best players in the world. And the greatest of them at the moment more than stood up to the challenge.

Scottie Scheffler (left) helps Jon Rahm into his green jacket after Rahm's Masters win.

At 28 years old and now with a second major title on his résumé, the Spaniard didn’t just win the tournament — he absolutely crushed the field in a way that felt much more magnificent than his four-stroke margin of victory.

Here’s how dominant it was: Rahm put himself in a hole at the very beginning Thursday when he four-putted No. 1 for double-bogey. He was on the more difficult side of the draw, playing in the afternoon Friday when the weather started to deteriorate. And on the weekend, Rahm blew past Brooks Koepka without even reaching his highest gear.

“If there’s anything better than accomplishing something like this, it's making history,” said Rahm when informed he was the first European player to win a Masters and U.S. Open. “It’s hard to explain. Out of all the accomplishments and many great players who came before me, it’s a humbling feeling. It’s a pretty good duo of majors.”

Story continues

CHRISTINE BRENNAN: Thank you, Jon Rahm, for keeping the green jacket away from a LIV golfer

But that’s who Rahm is and has been: A player without a weakness, a game that translates on every type of course.

The Masters was Rahm’s 11th PGA Tour win in the span of 6 1/2 years, with eight more in Europe. He has played 26 majors and in 10 of them, recorded a top-10 finish. In 2023, he has played in nine tournaments and won four.

And in some ways, it feels like just the beginning.

Has a shot at Grand Slam

“It was obvious to me at a very young age that he was one of the best players in the world even while he was in college,” said Phil Mickelson, whose brother Tim coached Rahm at Arizona State. “To see him on this stage is not surprising for anybody. It’s hard not to pull for Jon, too. He's such a good guy. He has such a great heart and treats people so well. I think the world of him as a person. And as a player, that's obvious, how good he is.”

Golf, of course, is a delicate game with small margins. Plenty of players have won a lot in a short period of time and then struggled to maintain it. Their body breaks down, their motivation wanes, their focus goes toward other pursuits. We’ll see what Rahm’s next decade looks like. In this sport, there are no guarantees.

But Rahm, more than anyone else in golf right now, seems built to last.

Sure, he has gone through rough patches like everyone else on tour. It doesn’t always click. The foundation of Rahm’s game is so strong and solid, though, that he legitimately has a chance to win the Grand Slam this year if he’s playing well.

Is it likely to happen? Of course not.

But when you’re one of the best drivers of the golf ball, one of the most accurate iron players and in the top echelon of chippers and putters — all qualities supported by the PGA Tour’s strokes-gained data — you have a chance to win every time you play.

There are only a few players whose fortunes don't rise and fall with hot-putting weeks or whether a particular tournament setup favors their style of game. Rahm is a man for all courses, and in this Masters, all seasons.

Sure, there are years where the weather is perfect, the wind isn’t a factor and Augusta National is vulnerable to a beatdown from the best players in the world. But again and again, this place proves its relevance. Last year, it was Scottie Scheffler winning three times and becoming No. 1 in the world rankings before carrying that peak to his first major title.

And now we have Rahm doing exactly what his start to the 2023 season suggested he would do.

“It’s super awesome to see,” Koepka said on CBS after finishing his final round. “He's been playing really well for a while now, and to get a green jacket is pretty special.”

The only remarkable part of it was the lack of drama on Sunday.

Chasing history, legacy

There wasn’t one shot, one moment, one sequence where Rahm turned a two-shot deficit starting the final round into a four-shot win. He just played the most solid golf on a day where the conditions — cold in the morning as players finished their rain-delayed third round, followed by a breezy afternoon — made it difficult to post a low number.

That Rahm’s final-round 69 proved to be the sixth-lowest score of the day showed just how much teeth Augusta National has when the weather isn't perfect. You could argue Rahm wasn’t even playing that well for the first six holes, but that's all it took for him to grab the lead because he scrambled for pars and made fewer mistakes than Koepka.

From there, it was simply about holding on and avoiding trouble through holes 10, 11 and 12, which Rahm did successfully. And when he cleared the water with his second shot on No. 13, setting up a standard birdie from just off the green, he had a three-shot lead with nobody else making a move in front of him.

The tournament was essentially over right then.

“Luckily the people who shot good rounds today were a little too far out,” he said. “I’ve always been confident when I’m close of the lead. I have full faith. And maybe because it was so difficult out there, I was so focused on what I had to do.”

Rahm is a terrific and popular Masters champion. Even on a day where he was paired with Koepka, an American, the Spaniard garnered the bulk of the crowd support because golf fans know how much he appreciates the tradition of the game and what these big titles mean. He even mentioned in his Butler Cabin interview how special it was that he won on what would have been the 66th birthday of the late Seve Ballesteros.

And yes, Rahm’s decision to stick with the PGA Tour and be one of its biggest defenders in the feud with LIV Golf last year matters, too.

“Yeah, money is great … but would my lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No, it wouldn’t change one bit,” he said last year.

That’s a man chasing history and a legacy. That’s someone whose name belongs on the list of Masters champions. And that’s a player who Augusta National, as it often does, identified as the best golfer on the planet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jon Rahm more than stood up to Augusta's challenges in Masters win