Augusta National lengthens fifth hole in time for Masters

Augusta National is getting tweaked again ahead of this year's Masters Tournament.

The par-4 fifth hole has been lengthened from 455 yards to 495, according to the just-released tournament media guide, and it denotes a 313-yard carry off the tee over bunkers down the left side of the fairway.

The new fifth tee has been built across Old Berckmans Road, which has been closed to traffic since 2015.

ESPN reported that in anticipation of future changes, Augusta National bought land from adjacent Augusta Country Club two years ago on the part of the course known as Amen Corner -- the 11th green, 12th hole and 13th tee - which would allow the lengthening of the par-5 13th hole by moving the tee, but the 13th is still listed as the same 510 yards.

Last year, the fifth hole played to an average of 4.16, making it the sixth-toughest hole during the tournament. Augusta National's length now stands at 7,475 yards, 550 yards longer than in 1997 when Tiger Woods won the tournament for the first time.

--Field Level Media