August hasn't been this devoid of tropical storms since 1997. Is hurricane season over?

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·3 min read

For the first time since 1997, not a single hurricane or tropical storm formed in the Atlantic basin in August. This includes storms that spin up in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's been eerily quiet out there," Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach told USA TODAY. In fact, Klotzbach said it is the first time since 1941 that there were no named Atlantic storms from July 3 to Aug. 30.

So far this season, back in June and July, three tropical storms have formed (Alex, Bonnie and Colin), none of which strengthened into a hurricane. A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when its sustained winds reach 74 mph.

HURRICANE FORECAST:Atlantic hurricane season off to slow start. But top forecasters still expect above-normal activity

Storms likely forming soon

There are three separate systems developing in the Atlantic as the calendar turns to September, the National Hurricane Center said, so the stormless streak will likely end soon. However, none of the three systems appears likely to have any impact on the U.S. in the days ahead.

One system spinning in the open Atlantic – dubbed Tropical Depression Five early Thursday morning – looks poised to become Tropical Storm Danielle within the next day or so. And another one looks like it could become Tropical Storm Earl. Some computer models show Earl strengthening into a hurricane over the weekend in the north Atlantic, far away from land.

AUTUMN: Today is the first day of fall, meteorologists say. But it won't feel like it in the West.

SEPTEMBER STORMS? Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September

A satellite image shows Hurricane Helene churning over the Atlantic Ocean in 2006. Hurricanes have grown more intense in recent years, though their overall number has declined.
A satellite image shows Hurricane Helene churning over the Atlantic Ocean in 2006. Hurricanes have grown more intense in recent years, though their overall number has declined.

Should we blame the TUTT? 

So what happened to all the predictions of a "hyperactive" hurricane season? (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted that six to 10 Atlantic hurricanes would form this year, compared with the norm of seven.)

In part, Klotzbach blames a meteorological phenomenon known by the acronym "TUTT," which brings an increase in drier air and wind shear that can weaken developing storms.

HOW HURRICANES ARE CLASSIFIED: What is the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind speed scale? 

"The primary reason for the increase in shear and drier air has been frequent incursions of the tropical upper-tropospheric trough (TUTT)," he said. He said the TUTT is a low-pressure area at around 20,000-30,000 feet in the atmosphere that tends to reside in the western Atlantic Ocean during hurricane season.

In active Atlantic hurricane seasons, the TUTT tends to be weaker. But that hasn't been the case this year. "The TUTT is typically associated with increased westerly shear as well as dry air being brought southward from the mid-latitudes," Klotzbach told USA TODAY.

So is hurricane season over?

"It's unclear at this point if we're just in for a super-quiet season where everybody busts their seasonal forecast, or if things will pick up markedly as we approach the season peak," he said.

The peak of the hurricane season is typically around Sept. 15.

What does the past show us? Since 1950, we've had two Augusts with no named storms: 1961 and 1997, Klotzbach said. And 1961 had an extremely busy September that ended up a hyperactive season, while 1997 was a strong El Niño year and was a below-average season.

INLAND HURRICANES: What is a derecho? These can cause tremendous damage

NEW REPORT: 2021's climate extremes show global warming has 'no sign of slowing'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hurricane season 2022 had the quietest August for storms since 1997

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Depression forms in Atlantic and may become Tropical Storm Danielle. What forecast says

    A tropical depression in the Atlantic could strengthen into a tropical storm soon, possibly by the end of Thursday, and could become a hurricane by early next week, forecasters said.

  • Calm before storms? Oddly quiet Atlantic despite forecasts

    It’s been quiet — too quiet — this Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologists and residents of storm-prone areas whisper almost as if not to tempt fate. A record-tying inactive August is drawing to a close and no storms have formed, even though it is peak hurricane season and all experts’ pre-season forecasts warned of an above normal season. Nearly all the factors that meteorologists look for in a busy season are there.

  • High chance of multiple tropical systems in Atlantic by end of the week

    The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, with two of them likely to form into tropical depressions or storms by the end of the week.

  • Kate Moss reveals unusual way Johnny Depp gave her first diamonds

    The pair had a high-profile relationship in the mid-90s.

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Canada's Maddie Szeryk has career-best performance at CP Women's Open

    OTTAWA — Canada's Maddie Szeryk has proven to herself that she can compete on the LPGA Tour. Szeryk, from London, Ont., had her best-ever performance on the world's top women's golf circuit this past week, finishing in a tie for 26th at the CP Women's Open. She closed out the national championship with an even-par 71 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club on Sunday to finish at 9 under overall. "It's really special. I definitely got a little choked up on No. 18, just the crowd and everyone coming out and

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Canadian Chase Brown has stellar opening to Illinois' 2022 NCAA opener

    Canadian Chase Brown showed why he was on the 2023 Senior Bowl watch list. The Illinois running back ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in the Illini's season-opening 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday. The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., also became the 19th player in school history to rush for over 2,000 career yards and first since 2011 (excluding quarterbacks) to score three touchdowns in a game. "He's just really patient," Illinois head coach Bret Bielema sa

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for