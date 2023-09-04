August bank holiday weekend Tube and bus travel hits post-pandemic high

Revellers at the Notting Hill Carnival helped to significantly boost Tube and bus journeys made over the August bank holiday (Transport for London)

Transport for London has recorded its highest number of August bank holiday weekend bus and Tube journeys since the pandemic.

Bus travel over the three-day weekend saw a near 10 per cent increase on the equivalent period last year, with Tube journeys seeing a six per cent increase - though both were still slightly below 2019 levels.

The high volume of journeys was driven in large part by the millions of passengers who travelled into west London for the Notting Hill Carnival.

Some 10,774,000 bus journeys were made over this year’s bank holiday weekend, compared with 9,789,000 over the same days last year and 11,167,000 in 2019.

Looking at the Tube, 7,022,000 journeys were made over the three days this year, compared with 6,630,000 last year and 7,224,000 in 2019.

Last month, TfL said concerts held at Wembley Stadium, as well as this year’s Pride parade, had helped some Tube stations hit pre-pandemic levels at weekends, if not exceed them.

The new data comes as TfL encourages people to use its services to make the most of this year’s Open House Festival, which is being held from September 6-17.

The festival, which last year marked its 30th anniversary, will see more than 600 sites open their doors in celebration of London's homes, architecture and neighbourhoods.

Justine Simons OBE, the capital’s deputy mayor for culture and creative industries, said: “London has been roaring back this summer, with Londoners and tourists from around the world using TfL’s network to explore our capital’s cultural gems.

Tube and bus travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels

“There is much more to enjoy this autumn as London plays host to a wide range of events, including London Fashion Week and Open House.”

