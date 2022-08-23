August bank holiday 2022 London Tube and Overground closures

Some TfL services will be disrupted over the August bank-holiday weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

This summer has already seen a number of train strikes, and there are more on the way.

But Londoners’ summer travel plans will also be disrupted by planned works and reduced services on TfL lines, including over the August bank holiday.

This year’s August bank-holiday weekend takes place over Saturday, August 27, Sunday, August 28, and Monday, August 29.

And the London Tube, Overground, and Elizabeth Line will all be disrupted, with closures and reduced services planned over the weekend.

Find out what we know about August bank holiday closures so far.

London Underground closures

There will be no service on the Metropolitan Line between Harrow on the Hill and Watford/Amersham/Chesham on Saturday, August 27, Sunday, August 28, and Monday, August 29. There will be replacement buses.

There will also be no service on the Waterloo & City line, which is closed on weekends and public bank holidays.

London Overground closures

There will be a reduced service on the London Overground over the bank-holiday weekend.

There will be changes on the Euston to Watford Junction services, with a reduced Saturday timetable from Kilburn High Road to Euston between 6.30am and 7.30pm, and a reduced Sunday timetable from Kilburn High Road and Euston between 12.15pm and 9.15pm.

On August 27 and 28, there will be no service between Hackney Downs and Chingford.

On Monday 29, there will be no service between Highbury and Islington and Dalston Junction, and commuters are encouraged to use the London Buses route 30 instead.

Also on Monday, there will be no westbound service from Stratford to Camden Road.

Elizabeth Line closures

The Elizabeth Line will also be disrupted over the bank-holiday weekend, as services between Paddington and Abbey Wood will operate on Monday to Saturday only, between 6.30pm and 11pm. There will be no service on Sunday, August 28.

Trams closures

There will be no service between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane between Monday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 31.

Story continues

Bus strikes

Bus drivers in west and south-west London will go on strike this bank holiday weekend, affecting some routes which serve Notting Hill Carnival.

The following routes are affected: 9, 18, 33, 49, 65, 70, 71, 72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 116, 117, 148, 203, 211, 216, 220, 223, 224, 235, 258, 265, 266, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 371, 404, 406, 411, 418, 419, 423, 440, 465, 467, 470, 481, C1, E1, E3, H17, H22, H32, H37, H91, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, S3, N9, N18, N33, N65, N72, N266 and S3.

The strike action is set to disrupt schedules on affected services between 5am on Sunday, August 28 to 5am Tuesday, August 30.