August AMK Report

·3 min read
CONCORD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today.

Company results for the month of August 2022 include:

  • Platform assets of $84.4 billion at the end of August, down 4.6% year-over-year.

  • Net flows were $605 million in the month of August, down 34.7% year-over-year.

  • AssetMark Trust Company client cash was $4.48 billion, up 82.9% year-over-year.

  • Number of households increased 10.6% year-over-year to 222,110 at the end of August.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mo.

Yr.

 

 

Aug-21

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

 

 

 

PLATFORM METRICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Platform Assets (in $B)

88.5

86.8

90.3

89.8

93.5

90.5

89.5

90.8

86.0

86.9

82.1

86.3

84.4

-2.2%

-4.6%

 

Net Flows (in $M)

927

968

892

994

1,062

650

694

791

376

605

383

374

605

61.8%

-34.7%

 

CASH METRIC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B)

2.45

2.61

2.43

2.62

2.93

2.85

2.86

3.09

2.92

3.60

3.70

3.60

4.48

24.4%

82.9%

 

OTHER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Households

200,778

203,004

205,808

207,432

209,900

211,601

213,445

215,668

218,508

219,160

220,172

221,104

222,110

0.5%

10.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com. AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media: 
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


