Top headlines of the day: August 7, 2020

At least 15 killed in a landslide in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says he ‘cannot’ attend the Ayodhya mosque event and more, in today’s news wrap. Do scroll through...

(Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images) More





At least 15 killed in landslide in Kerala's Idukki district

At least 15 people were killed and 50 others feared trapped in debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rains flattened a row of dwelling units of tea estate workers at Pettimudi. Read More

Don't discriminate on basis of religion but can't attend Ayodhya mosque event: Yogi

Yogi Adityanath has said that if invited for the inauguration of the Ayodhya mosque, “as a Hindu” he will not attend it. Read More

AIMPLB deletes controversial Babri masjid tweet

After backlash from its own community members, including senior member of the board and prominent lawyer Zafaryab Jilani, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Thursday deleted its controversial tweet comparing Hagia Sophia in Turkey to the Babri Masjid. Read More

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre as India crosses 2 million coronavirus cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre as India became the third country in the world, after the US and Brazil, to report more two million cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Read More

After stepping down as J&K LG, Murmu appointed as CAG of India

He had stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Read More

CJI shocked over Congress-China Communist Party MoU

The Supreme Court was surprised after a petition sought a probe by the NIA or CBI into the memorandum of understanding signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China in 2008. Read More

Rhea reaches Enforcement Directorate to record her statement

Rhea Chakraborty has reached the Enforcement Directorate office to record her statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The ED had rejected Rhea's appeal to defer her statement in the money laundering case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Read More

Kerala court grants bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal in rape case

This comes after the trial court in July cancelled his bail for failing to turn up for all hearings. Read More

Bhojpuri actress found dead at home, suicide suspected

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak has allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Dahisar. A day before her death, Anupama went live on Facebook (unverified account) where she spoke about feeling cheated and not being able to trust anyone. Read More

Friday Quiz #2: How closely did you follow the news this week?

How closely did you follow the news this week? Click To Participate

IPL teams to undergo 6 COVID-19 tests before starting training in UAE

This includes 2 tests before they leave India, 1 test at the airport and 3 tests across 6 days while in isolation at their team hotels in the UAE. Read More

MS Dhoni begins preparation for IPL, hits the nets in Ranchi

As MS Dhoni's comeback to competitive cricket was delayed due to the postponement of the IPL, now the fans are waiting with bated breaths to see the former India skipper back in action. Read More

Peek into palaces: The Rambagh Palace in Jaipur

With the travel and tourism sector having been hit badly, the only hope travel enthusiasts have of discovering new places and learning about the history and culture of another country is to discover them virtually. Read More

———————————————