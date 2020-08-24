Top headlines of the day: August 24, 2020

A youth immerses an idol of Hindu elephant-headed deity Ganesh in the Yamuna river in New Delhi (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

For the Congress party, the more things change, the more they remain the same — this and more in today’s news wrap. Do scroll through:

Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress interim chief ‘a for few more months’

Sonia Gandhi will continue to remain the interim Congress president for ‘a few more months’, the Congress Working Committee said on Monday after a day of high drama. The Congress will elect a new party chief within the next 6 months. Read More

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar tests COVID-19 positive

India on Monday, August 24, reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 57,542 deaths. Read More

‘India prepared to use military option against China’

India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Sunday made it clear that India is open to opt for a military option to tackle the transgressions by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Ladakh. Read More

Metro rail services may resume from September 1

Metro train services may be allowed in the 'Unlock 4' phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges are unlikely to reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday. Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, may be permitted to sell liquor over the counter for take away. Read More

CBI to summon Rhea after it has done its homework: Sushant’s family’s lawyer

Earlier in the day, several reports claimed that Rhea Chakraborty and her father Indrajit Chakraborty have been summoned by the CBI as part of investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father quashed such rumours saying the actress will be summoned bu the agency once it has done its spadework. Read More

SC asks Govt to fly in NEET aspirants from gulf

The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 August, directed the Centre to fly in NEET UG aspirants from Middle Eastern countries through the Vande Bharat scheme, while adding that such students and their parents will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine upon their arrival in India. Read More

Pranab Mukherjee stable, still deeply comatose: Report

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, whose health condition deteriorated after he developed a lung infection, is currently deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection at the Army Research and Referral Hospital, as per ANI. Read More

Virat Kohli emphasises importance of bio-secure measures

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been moved to the United Arab Emirates, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of cases in India. The IPL teams, along with all their players and support staff have made their way to the UAE and are currently undergoing a mandatory 7-day quarantine at their respective team hotels. Read More

The lowest team scores in IPL history

Here’s a look at the ten lowest scores ever recorded in IPL history. The 13th season of the cash-rich league will start from September 19 in the UAE. PHOTOS

Cricketers discuss ‘Mankading’ issues, possible penalty for batsmen

The 'Mankad' dismisal is in discussion once again, with Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik saying it is not against 'spirit of cricket' and that the term should not be used in a negative connotation. Read More

