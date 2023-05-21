Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Augsburg take on Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was at a loss for words after his team gave up a 1-0 lead to slump to a 3-1 home defeat to RB Leipzig on Saturday and leaving their title hopes hanging in the balance with one game left in the season.

Bayern remain in top spot on 68 points but Dortmund, on 67, are in action at Augsburg on Sunday and a win would see the Ruhr valley club go into next week’s season finale in the driving seat.

“When you play so far below your level and you keep dropping that level then you will struggle to win games and when you struggle to win games it is just not enough,” Tuchel said.

“I have no explanation how something like that could happen. It is inexplicable. We stopped moving, stopped helping, stopped showing courage.”

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

FC Augsburg 0 - 3 BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:32

WHAT HE SAID 👇 https://t.co/6jqc6seChd — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:29

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:27

WE BRING HOME THE 3 POINTS!!!! pic.twitter.com/NJzx3hV1C1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:26

90+3 | Nico wins the ball and Jule finds a way to slot it in with the tip of his boot late in the game#FCABVB 0-3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:26

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:26

Match ends, FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:26

Second Half ends, FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:25

TILL THE END LADS! pic.twitter.com/bz6sZ0hYvd — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:25

JULIAN BRANDT MAKES IT 3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:25

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:24

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:24

Goal! FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 3. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:23

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Niklas Dorsch.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:23

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Gio Reyna replaces Donyell Malen.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:23

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schlotterbeck replaces Mats Hummels because of an injury.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:27

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:20

Delay in match because of an injury Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:23

Foul by Maximilian Bauer (FC Augsburg).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:19

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Julian Ryerson.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:18

Made his comeback vs. FCA and now scores a brace 🥹 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:17

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:17

84 | Reus does his magic for Haller to slot it!!!#FCABVB 0-2 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:16

IT'S A BRACE AND WE'RE UP 2!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lHqWvftHm5 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:15

SEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEB!!!!!!! — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:15

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:19

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Arne Maier replaces Ermedin Demirovic.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:15

Goal! FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 2. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:16

Attempt saved. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:14

Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salih Özcan.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:12

Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:12

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:12

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus replaces Raphaël Guerreiro.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:10

Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:08

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Donyell Malen.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:08

Attempt blocked. Renato Veiga (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:05

73 | Wolf also picks up a yellow. #FCABVB 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Sz3jYDtArE — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:05

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:05

Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:04

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:04

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:05

Ermedin Demirovic (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:04

Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:07

Attempt blocked. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marius Wolf.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:04

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Karim Adeyemi.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:04

Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (FC Augsburg).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:02

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:01

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:01

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:01

Jeffrey Gouweleeuw (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:01

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

18:01

Irvin Cardona (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:59

Foul by Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:57

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:54

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:55

Offside, FC Augsburg. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw tries a through ball, but Mërgim Berisha is caught offside.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:53

That strike Seb 🤯 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:54

Attempt saved. Irvin Cardona (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niklas Dorsch with a through ball.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:53

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Irvin Cardona replaces Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:53

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Mërgim Berisha replaces Dion Beljo.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:52

17:52

Foul by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:51

59 | Haller with the clinical finish in the box!!#FCABVB 0-1 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:50

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:50

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:49

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:49

Goal! FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 1. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:52

Hand ball by Ermedin Demirovic (FC Augsburg).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:47

Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:45

Emre off the post 😱 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:45

Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:44

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:44

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Niklas Süle.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:45

Attempt blocked. Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Brandt.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:44

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by David Colina.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:42

Attempt missed. Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:42

That's our CB!!! — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:39

47 | Emre Can gets a yellow card.#FCABVB 0-0 pic.twitter.com/uTJrDCkEko — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:40

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:40

Attempt blocked. Arne Engels (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:38

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:38

Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:37

Colina starts in the second half.



➡️ Colina

⬅️ Pedersen#FCABVB | 0-0 (46’) pic.twitter.com/ebuqPi44sg — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:38

Attempt saved. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:37

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:36

45' more, and everything to fight for 👊 pic.twitter.com/XrVu4NOs7e — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:36

Second Half begins FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:38

Substitution, FC Augsburg. David Colina replaces Mads Pedersen.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:30

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:20

Tied at the break but plenty of chances! ⏸ pic.twitter.com/XwkdQVtvjB — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:20

No goals at halftime ⏸️ pic.twitter.com/HeoDG0ZH7H — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:19

First Half ends, FC Augsburg 0, Borussia Dortmund 0.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:19

Attempt blocked. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:19

Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:17

Foul by Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:17

KOBEEEEL 🧤 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 21, 2023

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:17

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Elvis Rexhbecaj.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:17

Offside, FC Augsburg. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw tries a through ball, but Ermedin Demirovic is caught offside.

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:16

Foul by Niklas Süle (Borussia Dortmund).

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:14

Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

17:14

Dion Beljo (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card.

