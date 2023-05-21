Augsburg 0-3 Borussia Dortmund: Haller brace lifts Terzic's side to Bundesliga summit

Sebastien Haller scored twice as Borussia Dortmund moved to the Bundesliga summit with a crucial 3-0 win over Augsburg.

Julian Brandt was also on target at WWK Arena as Edin Terzic's side leapfrogged Bayern Munich at the top, after the champions were beaten 3-1 by RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Haller opened the scoring just before the hour mark and doubled the lead with six minutes remaining, before Brandt capped the win in stoppage time to secure a two-point advantage.

Victory over Mainz next Saturday would secure a first title in 11 years, while 14th-place Augsburg's top-flight future is uncertain with the Fuggerstadter just two points ahead of 16th-place Bochum heading into the final weekend.

Dortmund carried the far greater attacking threat in the first half, notching an astonishing 17 shots on goal against a single attempt from their hosts.

Marius Wolf, Haller and Brandt all tested goalkeeper Tomas Koubek before Augsburg were reduced to 10 men after Felix Uduoukhai was given his marching orders for a last-ditch foul on Donyell Malen.

The visitors continued to be denied an opener, but Terzic's side finally broke the deadlock however in the 58th minute, as Maximilian Bauer failed to deal with Malen's cross and Haller pounced by drilling into the bottom corner.

Augsburg toiled for an equaliser before Haller doubled the lead in the 84th minute after tucking into an empty net, before a lengthy stoppage ensured following an injury to Mats Hummels.

Brandt sealed the deal with a neat finish in stoppage time to add further gloss , and Dortmund will now hope they can seal the deal next weekend.

What does it mean? Dortmund on the brink

Winless in six away games across all competitions, Dortmund knew they would be in for a tough assignment against Augsburg.

The visitors had to be patient for the breakthrough as numerous opportunities came and went, but their persistence eventually paid off as they moved one win away from the title.

Haller at the double

Haller’s two well-taken goals came from a joint game-high tally of five shots (level with Brandt).

The striker has enjoyed a timely run of form. Indeed, he has netted eight times since matchday 25 in the Bundesliga, the joint-most in that period alongside team-mate Malen.

Brandt equals personal best

No player registered more shots on target throughout than Brandt, who scored with his last attempt of the game.

His ninth goal of the season equals his best tally registered during a Bundesliga campaign, also hitting that figure in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2021-22.

What’s next?

Dortmund can seal their first Bundesliga title since 2012 with a victory over Mainz next weekend. Meanwhile, Augsburg need a win away at Borussia Monchengladbach to guarantee safety.