Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Market Segments: By Offering ; By Device Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·10 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview Augmented reality is defined as an advanced version of reality that makes use of technology to provide digital information with an image of something. Most commonly known as AR, it is used in applications for smartphones and tablets.

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Market Segments: By Offering ; By Device Type ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis by Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228024/?utm_source=GNW
On the other hand, virtual reality is a technology that creates a simulated environment with the aid of computer technology that offers a realistic user interface. It is also referred to as VR and can be artificial, such as being captured or animated and used as a real location in virtual reality. Special 3D programs that allow developers to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world are based on augmented reality apps. Virtual reality deals with the real user experience of the artificial world in an interactive simulated environment.

Augmented reality and virtual reality are interactive technologies that visualize a virtual world using either a device or a surface/platform. Virtual reality can be skillfully used for educational purposes when it becomes difficult to train an amateur in real-life scenarios. Virtual reality technologies can be used in military, manufacturing, medical, entertainment and gaming, visualization, education, robotics, marketing, navigation and route planning, geospatial, tourism, and urban planning, and civil engineering. Augmented reality in vertical areas is predominantly used in e-commerce, retail, engineering, education and training, automotive, travel, and tourism.

Market Highlights
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 42.5% in 2030.
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to surpass USD 1,247.2 Billion by 2030 from USD 36.7 Billion in 2019 in terms of value growing at a CAGR of 42.5% throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2021-30. The market for global augmented reality and virtual reality is being fueled by the rising demand for AR applications in inpatient care management and medical education and training. AR plays a vital role in this business. AR can be used to assist doctors in understanding the virtual state of the patient’s body parts and is likely to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery. Using AR modeling and 3D visualization can be of great benefit to the healthcare industry. The growth of the AR market is motivated by the use of AR for improving fitness, teaching complex subjects to healthcare students, training physicians, pharmacy management, and caring for and treating patients after they are discharged from the hospital. The growing penetration of smartphones and tablet computers provides a significant medium for AR and VR innovations to reach the masses through different platforms. Moreover, the company industry is considered one of the most important target markets for AR and VR. Besides, many Fortune 500 companies have begun experimenting with AR and VR technologies and implementing them, and several of them have even started pilot projects. In promoting the growth of the global market for augmented reality and virtual reality, these factors have been positively expected.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Segments
Software segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2021-30
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is segmented by Offering as Hardware and Software. The hardware segment is estimated to lead the market with a share of over XX.X% in 2019 whereas the software segment has the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a substantial fall in AR and VR device prices, coupled with the rising popularity of AR and VR in gaming and easy availability of headsets. The increasing penetration of AR software solutions globally and its compatibility with earlier hardware devices is expected to drive the AR market during the forecast period in order to support the growth of the software industry. The demand for software is expected to increase due to the high acceptance boost provided by apps and platforms in the AR space. The decline in the software augmented reality industry’s growth rate is due to the high market availability of software that will accelerate the AR hardware application market over the forecast period.

Consumer application Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is segmented by Application into Consumer, Commercial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, and Others. The commercial application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.6% in 2019 which is attributed to the rapid adoption of virtual reality systems in the gaming and entertainment industry. The rapid adoption of smartphones has led to the implementation of VR technology in commercial applications. The consumer application is estimated to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period. In the virtual reality market, due to the high penetration of this sector in the gaming industry, the consumer sector, which includes gaming and entertainment applications, held the greatest share. The immersive technology offered in gaming and entertainment with the use of VR brings a user into a completely new virtual environment. During the forecast period, user applications will lead the growth in the virtual reality industry. Moreover, the adoption of virtual reality in the gaming industry has been fueled by advanced immersive experience and the availability of numerous gaming content.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Market Dynamics
Drivers
High Demand for Mobile-based Augmented Reality
A significant forum for AR and VR technologies to reach the masses across various platforms is given by the growing penetration of smartphones and tablet computers. Besides, for AR and VR, the business sector is considered one of the most important target markets. With all major smartphone manufacturers, software developers, and solution providers targeting the market, the application potential of these technologies in enterprises is immense. Besides, several Fortune 500 corporations have begun experimenting with and implementing AR and VR technologies, and some of them have already begun pilot projects. Hence, these variables have been positively predicted in driving the global market. Also, the video game is one of the major applications of augmented and virtual reality technology. The number of gamers worldwide has risen at a rapid rate in the past. This is due to the higher demand for augmented and virtual reality-based games, thereby driving the growth of the industry. For collaborative workshops, gatherings, public lectures, flight school, military training, training for nurses & medical professionals, and self-learning methods, augmented and virtual reality technology may be used. Besides, key players are expected to focus product innovation through continuous investment in product development to launch enhanced products or solutions, which will further contribute to the advancement of AR/VR technology.

Restrain
Technical and Security and privacy issues
The major challenges faced by the AR industry are security and privacy problems. Owing to the discrepancies in AR programming and the incompetence and monitoring of both developers and end-users of AR apps and devices, these problems have arisen. Few AR applications do not have the ability to protect privacy and user identity. The key problem is that there are no rules that specify the dos which do not apply to the climate of AR. This means that malicious intent can be integrated into AR technology and contribute to the abuse of personal information by users. It is possible to exploit an unsafe try-before-you-buy app, which is a major factor restricting the growth of such applications in the retail clothing market.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Key Players
Alphabet (Google Inc.)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence and SWOT Analysis.

DAQRI
Facebook
HTC
Magic Leap, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Osterhout Design Group
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Sony
Wikitude

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: Regions
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in North America led the market with a lion share of more than XX.X% in 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period followed by APAC in terms of revenue. Owing to the involvement of a large number of players providing AR and VR solutions, the U.S. is the largest market globally. Besides, it is expected that the growing use of AR and VR in the e-commerce and healthcare sectors will play an important role in driving the regional industry of North America in the future. APAC is experiencing a growing adoption of the latest technologies due to the presence of a number of display panel manufacturers in the area. In sectors such as healthcare, industry, and consumers, the AR & VR market in APAC is expected to grow at a high pace. The growing number of players in the region is projected to boost the AR & VR market’s growth. The high growth in commercial and consumer markets is the major factor driving the growth of the AR & VR market in APAC. Moreover, growing consumer and commercial markets with increasing investments in countries such as Japan, India, and China are expected to boost the growth of the AR & VR market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape:
The Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players such as Google, PTC, Apple (US), Sony (Japan) hold a substantial market share in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market. Other players analyzed in this report are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Microsoft (US), HTC (Taiwan), Oculus (US), Seiko Epson (Japan), Lenovo (China), Wikitude (Austria), Magic Leap (US), Blippar (UK), Upskill (US), MAXST (South Korea), EON Reality (US), Vuzix (US), CyberGlove Systems (US), Leap Motion (US), and Sixense Enterprises (US) among others.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market report also contains analysis on:

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Segments:

By Offering:
Hardware
Sensors
Cameras
Position trackers
Displays and projectors
Semiconductor components
Software
Software development kits (SDKs)
Cloud-based services
AR software functions
VR content creation
By Device Type:
AR Devices
Head-mounted displays (HMDs)
Head-up displays (HUDs)
Handheld devices
VR Devices
Head-mounted displays (HMDs)
Gesture-tracking devices
Projector and display walls
By Application:
Consumer
Commercial
Healthcare
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Dynamics
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
FAQs on Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market
Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?
At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?
Who are the key players in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?
What could be the challenging factors in the growth of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?
What are the growth drivers for the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06228024/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach knew the Chicago Blackhawks were heading into rebuild mode. What he didn't know was that he wasn't part of the team's blueprint. The Blackhawks dealt Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of picks on Thursday. The 21-year-old centre said he learned of the news about five minutes before it was announced on the floor of the NHL entry draft. "I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate," Dach told reporters on a video call Friday. "So it’s a bit shocking but I'm exc

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Canadian women blank Costa Rica to finish atop Group B at CONCACAF W Championship

    GUADALUPE, Mexico — Canada survived searing heat and a packed Costa Rica defence Monday, winning 2-0 to clinch top spot in Group B ahead of the knockout rounds at the CONCACAF W Championship. Jessie Fleming and Sophie Schmidt scored elegant goals as Canada improved to 3-0-0 at the eight-team tournament. The Canadian women had plenty of chances to add to their lead but lacked clinical finishing on a steamy night at Estadio BBVA, a 51,000-capacity venue that is home to CF Monterrey. It was 40 degr

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli