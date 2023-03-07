Augmedix Announces Participation in Oppenheimer’s 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Augmedix Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX), a healthcare technology company that delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions, today announced that Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Ginocchio, Chief Financial Officer will attend and present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on March 13 – 15, 2023.



Management will host a live webcast presentation at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and will also conduct one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference.

Details for the live webcast presentation are below.

Date: Tuesday, March 14 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer27/augx/2795849

Attending investors interested in meeting with Augmedix management can contact their Oppenheimer representative. Investors can also contact the Augmedix IR team at investors@augmedix.com to learn more.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) delivers industry-leading, ambient medical documentation and data solutions to healthcare systems, physician practices, hospitals, and telemedicine practitioners.

Augmedix is on a mission to help clinicians and patients form a human connection at the point of care without the intrusion of technology. Augmedix’s products extract data from natural physician-patient conversations and convert it to medical notes in real time, which are seamlessly transferred to the EHR. To achieve this, the company’s Ambient Automation Platform uses Automated Speech Recognition and Natural Language Processing, supported by medical documentation specialists.

Leveraging this platform, Augmedix’s products relieve clinicians of administrative burden, in turn, reducing burnout and increasing both clinician and patient satisfaction. Augmedix is also leading the revolution in leveraging point-of-care data by making connections between millions of physician-patient interactions and analyzing them to deliver actionable insights that elevate patient care.

Augmedix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit augmedix.com .

