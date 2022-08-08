Augmedix Announces Expanded Partnership with Adventist Health

Augmedix Inc

Partnership Takes an Innovative Approach to Address Physician Well-Being



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix , a leading provider of automated medical documentation solutions, announces an innovative, data-driven partnership with Adventist Health , a nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities within the western U.S. and Hawaii.

Augmedix has entered into an agreement with Adventist Health as part of a scalable strategy to support physicians burdened by administrative tasks. The partnership provides over-burdened physicians with automated medical documentation and live clinical services, alleviating a portion of the physicians’ workload with cutting-edge AI technology.

“We deeply appreciate the innovative approach that Adventist Health is taking to proactively address physician burnout,” said Manny Krakaris, chief executive officer at Augmedix. “We take pride in offering medical documentation automation and related support that simultaneously enhance providers productivity and job satisfaction.”

Leveraging a data-driven approach, Augmedix identified physicians who spend a disproportionate amount of time working in the EHR and who would most benefit from its solutions. This is an effort to promote time savings, increase physician well-being, and drive productivity.

“It is our mission to be a force for good. We recognize without our physicians practicing at the top of their game, there is no way to deliver on that promise,” said Adrian Serna, President of Physician Services at Adventist Health. “This data-driven approach to identify at-risk physicians in partnership with Augmedix is an important strategy to address well-being."

Augmedix and Adventist Health began their pilot program in April 2019. Based upon measurable increases in physician productivity and satisfaction, the program has successfully grown to include eight specialties across 14 markets in California, Oregon and Hawaii.

Story continues

About Adventist Health

Adventist Health is a faith-inspired, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 communities on the West Coast and Hawaii. Founded on Adventist Health heritage and values, Adventist Health provides care in hospitals, clinics, home care agencies, hospice agencies and joint-venture retirement centers in both rural and urban communities. Our compassionate and talented team of 34,000 includes associates, medical staff physicians, allied health professionals and volunteers driven in pursuit of one mission: living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness, and hope. Together, we are transforming the American healthcare experience with an innovative, yet timeless, whole person focus on physical, mental, spiritual and social healing to support community well-being. To learn more visit: https://www.adventisthealth.org/

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) provides automated medical documentation and data services to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments, and telemedicine nationwide. The company’s Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and performs a suite of related data services. These services relieve physicians of administrative burdens to enable more time for patient care. The company’s technology platform uses Google Cloud’s automatic speech recognition and Augmedix’s proprietary natural language processing and clinical datasets to capture the ambient visit conversation and generate a structured medical note. The structured medical note data is then used to deliver additional data services. Quality is assured by trained medical documentation specialists. To learn more about Augmedix, visit augmedix.com .

Investors:

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

investors@augmedix.com

Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix

pr@augmedix.com



