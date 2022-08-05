Auger-Aliassime wins in straight sets to advance to Los Cabos Open semifinals

LOS CABOS, Mexico — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime continues to have a strong run at the Los Cabos Open.

The Montreal native defeated Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6 (3) to move on to the semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime hit 17 aces to Johnson's four and broke the American on one of seven attempts.

Ranked ninth in the world and the second seed in the tournament, Auger-Aliassime defeated Mexico's Alex Hernandez on Wednesday after receiving a bye into the round of 16.

The 21-year-old will next face either Cameron Norrie or Radu Albot on Friday for a spot in the final.

A win in the semifinals would pit Auger-Aliassime against either world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev or Miomir Kecmanovic, who will play against each other in the other semifinal match.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2022

The Canadian Press