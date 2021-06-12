Auger-Aliassime takes straight-set victory over Querrey to reach Stuttgart Open final

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sam Querrey of the U.S. 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the final of the Stuttgart Open on Saturday. (Marijan Murat/Associated Press - image credit)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the final of the Stuttgart Open with a straight-set 6-4, 7-5 victory over Sam Querrey of the U.S. on Saturday.

The native of Montreal will be searching for his first ATP title in his eigth tournament final, when he takes on Croatia's Marin Čilić on Sunday.

Čilić advanced after defeating Jurij Rodinovo of Austria in a walkover in the other semifinal.

This will be Auger-Aliassime's second appearance at the Stuttgart final, having lost to Matteo Berrettini of Italy in 2019.