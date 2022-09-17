Auger-Aliassime guarantees Canada spot in knockout stage of Davis Cup Finals

VALENCIA, Spain — Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia on Saturday to guarantee Canada's men's tennis team a spot in the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

A day after Auger-Aliassime beat Carlos Alcaraz, the world's newest top-ranked player, to lead Canada past Spain, the Montreal native dispatched Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4.

The Davis Cup Finals are Nov. 22-27 in Malaga, Spain.

Canada was defeated 2-1 by Serbia on Saturday after Vasek Pospisil was forced to withdraw from the doubles match due to injury.

But Auger-Aliassime's win had already given Canada the final point needed to guarantee a top-two finish in Group B.

Canada's chances to qualify for the knockout stage looked shaky earlier in the day when 20-year-old Gabriel Diallo lost to Laslo Djere in straight sets in his Davis Cup debut.

In Glasgow, Botic van de Zandschulp and Tallon Griekspoor won their singles against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul for the Netherlands to finish top of their Davis Cup Finals group.

Van de Zandschulp settled the tie when he defeated Fritz, the world No. 12, 6-4, 7-6 (3) after Griekspoor opened with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) victory over Paul.

The Dutch had an unassailable 2-0 lead, and Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock were playing for American pride in the doubles against Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

The United States and Netherlands were already assured of reaching the quarterfinals with two wins each in Group D. As group winner, the Dutch next face the runner-up in Group C, either Australia or Germany.

The U.S. will play the Group A winner, most likely Italy. The Italians play on Sunday in Bologna against Sweden.

Also on Saturday, Croatia was 2-0 up against Argentina for its second win after losing its opener to Italy.

France defeated Belgium 2-1 in Group C, where Australia and Germany were already assured of reaching the final eight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2022.

-- With files from The Associated Press.

The Associated Press

