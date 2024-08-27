Auger-Aliassime eliminated at U.S. Open with first-round loss to Mensik

NEW YORK — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the U.S. Open after dropping a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 decision to Czechia's Jakub Mensik in first-round action Tuesday.

Mensik scored his sixth break in the final game of the match, with Auger-Aliassime committing his 36th unforced error on match point.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded 19th in New York, has had a string of tough results since finishing fourth in men's singles and teaming with Gabriela Dabrowski to win mixed-doubles bronze at the Paris Olympics.

He was drummed out in the first round of his hometown tournament at the men's National Bank Open, then fell in the third round of the Cincinnati Open when his British opponent, Jack Draper, was given the call on match point despite the ball seeming to hit the ground on his side of the court before going over the net.

In other first-round men's action Tuesday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands and Montreal's Gabriel Diallo was set to meet Spain's Jaume Munar.

In women's action, 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., had a first-round meeting with Russia's Anastasia Potapova and 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was set to face fifth-seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the evening session.

