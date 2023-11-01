Auger-Aliassime eliminated from Paris Masters after second-round loss to Tsitsipas

PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime had his six-match winning streak ended Wednesday with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) loss to seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in second-round action at the Paris Masters tennis tournament.

Auger-Aliassime had nine aces in the match but failed to make the most of his opportunities to break Tsitsipas's serve.

Tsitispas saved six of the seven break points he faced, including a crucial hold in the ninth game of the first set, while breaking Auger-Aliassime's serve twice on four chances.

Auger-Aliassime had a 5-2 lead in the second set, but could not convert any of his four set points.

Tsitsipas improved his record over Auger-Aliassime to 6-3 and avenged his loss to the Canadian in the final of last year's Rotterdam Open.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 19th in the world, was coming off a successful defence of his Swiss Indoors title and defeated Jan-Lennard Struff on Tuesday in his opening match in Paris.

Tsitsipas, who is looking to nail down a spot at the ATP Finals later this month in Turin, Italy, will next face the winner of a match between 10th seed Alexander Zverev of Germany and Ugo Humbert of France.

Later Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime and Sebastian Korda of the United States withdrew from the men's doubles tournament after posting a 7-5, 6-3 win over Argentina's Sebastian Baez and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round.

Auger-Aliassime and Korda were scheduled to face Rajeev Ram of the United States Joe Salisbury of Britain in the second round.

Ram and Salisbury advanced to the third round via walkover and will next face the winner of a match between Argentines Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni and Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

