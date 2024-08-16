Auger-Aliassime earns straight-sets win over Ruud to advance at Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is off to the third round at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime fired 14 aces to four double faults while winning 86 per cent of his first-serve points.

The Montreal native also broke on five of his 10 opportunities.

Ruud, the seventh seed in the tournament, had zero aces and five double faults and only won 44 per cent of his first-serve points. He broke on his lone opportunity in the match.

Auger-Aliassime will next face Great Britain's Jack Draper.

Later Friday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was scheduled to take on Russia's Diana Shnaider in third-round women's singles action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press