Audrina Patridge Says Niece Sadie's Death Left Her Daughter Kirra with 'Trauma'

Sadie Raine Loza died in February 2023 of a narcotic overdose

Audrina Patridge is still mourning the death of her niece, Sadie Raine Loza.

The 15-year-old died in February 2023 of a narcotic overdose and continues to be remembered by Patridge, 38, and her daughter Kirra, 7.

"Every time I leave, even when I drop Kirra at school, she asks, 'What if you don't come back? What if you don't come back?' So every day when I drop her at school, it's a kiss on the lips, a kiss on the head, and a hug," said Patridge on the latest episode of the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson podcast. "We have to do that every single day, and if we don't do it, she cries at school. "

Patridge shared that it was the hospital staff who explained Sadie's death to Kirra and the younger members of their extended family.

Audrina Patridge/Instagram Audrina Patridge and her daughter Kirra

"They had a lot of questions they didn't understand. They took all the kids to the room and gave them toys to play and things to color with and read them a book about what was going on, kind of explained it to them," The Hills alum said.

She noted that her daughter goes to a private Christian school and was also able to discuss the topic of death with her teacher and the school's pastor.

"I was trying to be honest but vague," continued Patridge. "I don't want her to be scared, but now it's kind of like that trauma of what if you don't come back."

Protecting her daughter and teaching her to be strong is something she told PEOPLE in July 2022 became a priority since the day she was born.

Audrina Patridge/Instagram Audrina Patridge and her daughter

"For her, it just, her being born, it just opened my eyes and changed my perspective on people, on situations, on my priorities in life and the life I wanted to live for my daughter. So she could look at me one day and learn from my mistakes and be strong. And it's amazing. I can't even explain it, but whenever you have a baby, it just changes everything," she told PEOPLE. "For the best, best way possible."

Patridge announced Sadie's death in a Feb. 14, 2023, Instagram post alongside photos of the two together.

Audrina Patridge/Instagram Audrina Patridge's niece Sadie

"My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever! ✨🤍🙏," she wrote.

