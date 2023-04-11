Audrey Roloff Reflects on Easter as She Poses with All Three Kids: 'Peace Unexplainable'

Audrey Roloff celebrated the holiday with her family of five in an adorable photo

Audrey Roloff Instagram

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff enjoyed a reflective Easter with their family.

Sharing photos on Instagram Sunday, the couple posed with their three kids — Radley, 17 months, Bode, 3, and Ember, 5½.

The family of five posed at home and outside as they celebrated the holiday, with the Little People, Big World star, 31, taking a deeper look at the meaning of the occasion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related:Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet Video of Son Bode and Daughter Ember Singing Christmas Hymn to Baby Radley

"Hallelujah He's alive! This day we celebrate and remember the greatest redemption story of all. The redemption story that makes ours possible. The redemption story that makes hope abound and sets us free. We are forever in debt to grace because of his mercy and love," she began her caption.

"His mercy and love for you and for me. For anyone who wants to recieve it and be forever transformed by it. He is risen and alive indeed. And not just alive back then to those he appeared to after three days in the grave… but alive in us now! Jesus himself said before he died that we will do 'even greater things' than him (John 14:12)!! That means the same power that conquered the grave is available to us!"

Audrey Roloff/Instagram Roloff cousins

Roloff urged fans, "Think about that for a minute today… and let that reminder transform your life every day. You will experience peace unexplainable, joy overwhelming, love unconditional and the unforced rhythms of grace. Thank you Jesus🙏🏻✝️."

In December, Audrey shared a special photo of her and three kids having fun with their cousins — Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids Josiah, Lilah, and Jackson — at their family Christmas gathering.

Jeremy and Audrey's kids wore matching Christmas pajamas for the holiday while Jackson looked dressed up in a gray sweater, Lilah in a white sweater vest and baby Josiah in flannel holiday pajamas.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.