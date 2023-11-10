Audrey Hepburn’s necklace – and the irresistible allure of buying celebrity jewellery

'The necklace has Hollywood stardom written all over it,' says Max Fawcett, head of jewellery at Christie’s Geneva - Alamy

September’s Freddie Mercury frenzy was the latest reminder that fans will pay way over the odds to own something sprinkled with celebrity stardust. And there’s another chance to buy into bejewelled Hollywood history this month, as Sotheby’s auctions a pearl and sapphire choker worn by Audrey Hepburn in the 1953 film Roman Holiday.

Listed with an estimate of 18,000 to 26,000 Swiss Francs (£16,000 to £23,500) in the Geneva Jewels Online sale (ending on 16 November), the necklace was made by Turin-based jewellery house Furst, and was chosen by Hepburn herself for her character, Princess Anne. She wore it in the final scene; after filming, she returned it to the jeweller along with a signed picture, which is being auctioned alongside the necklace.

“The necklace has Hollywood stardom written all over it,” says Max Fawcett, head of jewellery at Christie’s Geneva. If past sales of celebrity jewels are anything to go by, would-be buyers will need to dig deep.

In 2011, Christie’s staged the now-legendary $116 million sale of Elizabeth Taylor’s jewellery. Lots included the famous La Peregrina pearl (sold for $11.8 million), as well as the 33-carat ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ diamond, a gift from Richard Burton ($8.8 million). The Elizabeth Taylor sale held the world record for a private collection of jewels until May this year, when it was finally beaten by the $201 million raised by the collection of Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten.

“Audrey Hepburn is one of maybe five Hollywood icons who still have incredible magnetism today – alongside Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly and Marlene Dietrich,” says jewellery historian Marion Fasel. Diamonds may have been Marilyn’s best friend, but she owned surprisingly little fine jewellery – fans were willing to fork out five figures for rhinestone earrings when her belongings hit the auction block in 1999.

“For Americans, Hollywood movie stars are royalty, and the magic that they bring to jewellery is the same,” continues Fasel, who co-authored the 1992 book Hollywood Jewels at a time when auction houses were selling the estates of several such golden-era actresses. “There is so much glamour and intrigue surrounding these women and their lives. When you combine that with an already expensive piece of fine jewellery, it’s always going to do well. People just want a piece of that Hollywood magic. It’s escapism.”

Unlike royal jewels, which rarely leave the family (the 2006 sale of Princess Margaret’s jewellery was a controversial exception), Hollywood jewels seem tantalisingly within reach, with their (relatively) low estimates. The potential to own and wear something that previously rested against a superstar’s skin is irresistible to collectors. They must compete with the heritage departments of major jewellery houses, who are keen to buy back famous pieces for their own archives.

There is no straightforward equation for the Hollywood provenance price premium. “So much is down to timing and emotion,” says Fasel, who posits that estates sold soon after a star’s death see the biggest financial boost. The Elizabeth Taylor collection was sold less than nine months after her death – some pieces have reappeared since, and sold within their estimate.

Marlene Dietrich’s Van Cleef & Arpels ruby and diamond bracelet sold at Christie’s in June for $4.5 million – an astonishing amount compared with a similar piece without the provenance, but still within estimate. When it was first auctioned along with the rest of her estate, five months after her death in 1992, it tripled its estimate.

Fasel adds that jewellery from an actress’s personal collection is more sought-after than something simply borrowed for a film, especially if it carries a sentimental story. The holy grail for collectors is a piece that was also worn on screen: like the jewellery worn by Joan Crawford, Norma Shearer and Paulette Goddard in the 1939 film The Women.

“These actresses understood the power of image and they knew that real jewellery looked better on screen,” says Fasel. “This was before the era of big brands lending pieces, so they wore their own. The film is all about catfights and competition, and the actresses had that sense of competition in their jewellery, too.”

In the film, Shearer flaunts her huge marquise-cut diamond engagement ring, Crawford dazzles with a 104-carat amethyst, reportedly a ‘divorce gift’ from her second husband, and Goddard wears a sensational diamond and emerald cuff, a ‘consolation prize’ from her husband Charlie Chaplin when she lost out on the role of Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind. That cuff reappeared at Sotheby’s this week, selling for 117,800 CHF (£106,000).

For those of us not in the market to buy, seeing Old Hollywood jewels reappear on the red carpet is still an electrifying prospect. Jewellery fanatics on the internet went into overdrive during the 2019 Oscars, when Lady Gaga wore the 128-carat Tiffany yellow diamond – a piece that owes its fame as much to the fact that Audrey Hepburn wore it while promoting Breakfast at Tiffany’s, as it does to the fact that it’s practically the size of a golf ball.

Later that year, Charlotte Casiraghi delighted Grace Kelly fans when she wore her grandmother’s Cartier diamond necklace for her wedding in Monaco. The necklace was a wedding gift to the actress from Prince Rainier III; its reappearance was a reminder of the fairytale-like thread that united Hollywood and royalty. The fact that these pieces are categorically not for sale makes them as intriguing and alluring as the Crown Jewels.

As for Hepburn’s choker, Fasel has a theory on who might buy it. “Kim Kardashian is clearly interested in pieces with provenance,” she says. “We know that she bought Jackie Kennedy’s Cartier watch, and the amethyst cross worn by Princess Diana.” (Kardashian paid £163,800 for the Garrard cross at Sotheby’s in January.)

The necklace’s estimate wouldn’t trouble the Skims founder, who’s worth an estimated $1.7 billion. “She bought jewellery from the Eizabeth Taylor sale, and in April she bought Pharrell’s blinged-out G-Shock Casio watch. It’s icons only for Kim, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see her rocking Audrey Hepburn’s choker.”

