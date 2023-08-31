The Audrey Hepburn hairstyle that’s back in fashion

Style icons: Audrey Hepburn and Kim Kardashian - Getty

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to experimenting with bold hair looks, and earlier this week she switched things up once again. This time, she stepped out in LA with newly acquired, brow-skimming bangs paired with a sleek ponytail and a tiny Chanel coin purse.

Of course, in classic Kim K style, it’s extremely likely that her fringe was a clip-in hair piece, but regardless, requests for similar styles will no doubt be seen in salons across the world over the next few weeks.

However, unless you have a hairdresser on hand 24/7, this Audrey Hepburn-esque style is one that – depending on your hair type – may require some dedication. But first, how do you know whether or not this look will suit you?

“Baby bangs are definitely a statement that require confidence to wear,” says Tom Smith, international artist in residence at Billi Currie salon in Marylebone and international creative colour director at Evo. “Generally speaking, people with higher foreheads might enjoy the shortening effects of baby bangs, but those with smaller foreheads might prefer to go for a more choppy, slightly parted version to avoid closing in the face too much. Heart-shaped and longer faces should also suit shorter bangs like Kim’s, while faces that are more square or round may be better opting for angled alternatives,” he says.

Fresh look: Kim Kardashian (right) with Eva Longoria, earlier this week - Getty

But, as with all hair choices, it’s not really up to anybody else how you cut yours, and as Adam Reed, hairdresser and founder of Arkive Headcare says: “The joy of this sort of fringe is that you can wear it however you like – it looks good both straight and curly. The real key is to ensure that the hair looks like it’s been cut too short (so that the effect goes beyond the ‘normal’ fringe to give you the Hepburn-esque super-short feel). And remember, if your hair is prone to springing up, always take that into consideration because it will bounce up post-cut.”

Smith concurs, and goes on to explain that for anybody who has straight or slightly wavy hair with no strong growth patterns – like cowslicks or strong partings – well cut bangs can, surprisingly, be easy to manage. “They will require trimming at least once a month to keep their specific length maintained, but that’s really the main thing to consider,” he says. “For those with textured hair, shorter fringes can require a little more work to control. That’s why I always tell my clients that nobody has a natural fringe – that means having to do something to your hair every single day, which should be kept in mind before going for the chop.”

For some people, that daily styling might not take much, but for others – especially those whose hair gets oily quickly, or who sleep on their front or side – it could mean wetting and blow-drying the fringe every day. “But a great benefit of having Kim K’s baby bangs is that, on those days when time is short, you can make your hair look pulled together by just shampooing and styling your fringe, then you can scoop the rest of it into a high ponytail or a bun and it’ll look fresh and styled – without having to wash your entire head of hair,” says Smith.

Kim K paired her new bangs with a sleek ponytail and a Chanel coin purse - Getty

In terms of styling, always start by using a mousse on wet hair – like Arkive Headcare The Body Hybrid Mousse, £13, to lay it down, and then hair stylist Edward James recommends using a product to help keep hair smooth all day long. “Colorwow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, £27, is great for doing just that, and it’ll also add shine,” he says.

“Start by drying your hair from soaking wet – that helps stop kinks appearing – and point the concentration nozzle down the hair shaft on medium heat and full power to help eliminate any volume at the root, ensuring that the fringe sits perfectly. Then you can use a brush – I like Denman – to smooth the ends without creating root lift.” If hair is textured, you might need to use straightening irons to really help smooth the hair. Reed suggests using the Ghd Mini Hair Straighteners, £149. “They’re really good because they’re small enough not to dent or kink the hair, and instead will help create that bend that Audrey Hepburn has in Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” he says.

So, if you’re sure you want to go for the chop, ensure you’re specific about the length you’re comfortable with and remember it’s easier to go shorter later. “After all, there’s a fine line between getting them just right and being too short, so trust in a skilled stylist is crucial,” says James.

Tools for the job

Arkive Headcare The Body Hybrid Mousse; Ghd Mini Hair Straighteners; Colorwow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Left to right: The Body Hybrid Mousse, £13, Arkive Headcare; Mini Hair Straighteners, £149, ghd; Colorwow’s Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, £27, Look Fantastic

