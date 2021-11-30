Audrey Capital Corporation Opens $150,000 Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Audrey Capital Corporation (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company, (TSXV: AUD.P) announces that it has opened a non-brokered private placement for the sale of up to 1,500,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about December 6, 2021.

The net proceeds of the non-brokered private placement will be used by the Corporation to identify and evaluate assets or businesses for acquisition with a view to completing a "Qualifying Transaction" under the capital pool company program pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

