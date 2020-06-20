Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, ‘Tina’ & ‘BLKS’ Take Trophies In Inaugural Antonyo Awards For Black Theater Artists – Complete Winners List

Click here to read the full article.

Audra McDonald, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical and its star Adrienne Warren, LaChanze, Aziza Barnes’ play BLKS and the Off Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf were among the big winners at tonight’s inaugural Antonyo Awards for black theater artists on Broadway and Off Broadway.

McDonald took the award for Best Actor in a Play on Broadway for her performance in the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune directed by Arin Arbus. Warren, who plays Tina Turner in Tina, was named Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway.

BLKS was named Best Play, and Tina took Best Musical.

Created by Broadway Black, a multimedia organization that includes a website and podcast, the Antonyos’ Juneteenth inaugural ceremony included such presenters and performers as McDonald, Tituss Burgess, Alex Newell, Jordan E. Cooper, Teyonah Parris, Ephraim Sykes, LaChanze, Derrick Baskin, Nicolette Robinson, Jelani Alladin, among others. Online voting was open to the public.

The complete list of winners is:

THE ANTONYO AWARDS

Best Play

One in Two by Donja R. Love

Toni Stone by Lydia R. Diamond

All The Natalie Portmans by C.A. Johnson

STEW by Zora Howard

BLKS by Aziza Barnes **Winner**

Paris by Eboni Booth

Best Musical

The Secret Life of Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical **Winner**

The Wrong Man

Girl From North Country

Jagged Little Pill

Best Revival

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf **Winner**

West Side Story

Native Son

Little Shop of Horrors

Fires in the Mirror

Two Can Play

Best Director

Stevie Walker Webb – One In Two

Robert O’Hara – BLKS

Whitney White – Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Colette Robert – STEW

Raja Feather Kelly – We’re Gonna Die

Lileana Blain-Cruz – Anatomy of A Suicide **Winner**

Best Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Kara Young – All The Natalie Portmans

Portia – STEW

April Mathis – Toni Stone

Kristolyn Lloyd – Little Women

Ato Blankson Wood – The Rolling Stone

Danielle Brooks – Much Ado About Nothing **Winner**

Best Actor in a Play on Broadway

Audra McDonald – Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune **Winner**

LaChanze – A Christmas Carol

Joaquina Kalukango – Slave Play

Blair Underwood – A Soldier’s Play

Best Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

Ciara Renee – The Wrong Man

Larry Owens – A Strange Loop

Janelle McDermoth – We’re Gonna Die

Danyel Fulton – Broadbend, Arkansas

Joshua Henry – The Wrong Man

LaChanze – The Secret Life of Bees **Winner**

Best Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Kimber Elayne Sprawl – Girl From North Country

Adrienne Warren – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical **Winner**

Isaac Cole Powell – West Side Story

Daniel J. Watts – Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Shereen Pimental – West Side Story

Best Featured Actor in a Play Off-Broadway

Leland Fowler – One in Two

Nicco Annan – The Hot Wing King

Crystal Lucas Perry – A Bright Room Called Day

John Andrew Morrison – Blues for an Alabama Sky

Latoya Edwards – The Rolling Stone

Okwui Okpokwasili – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf **Winner**

Best Featured Actor in a Play on Broadway

David Alan Grier – A Soldier’s Play

Ato Blankson – Wood Slave Play

Chalia La Tour – Slave Play **Winner**

Zawe Ashton – Betrayal

Grantham Coleman – The Great Society

Jordan Barbour – The Inheritance

Best Featured Actor in a Musical Off-Broadway

John Andrew Morrison – A Strange Loop

Starr Busby – Octet

Jasmine Cephas Jones – Cyrano **Winner**

Saycon Sengbloh – The Secret Life of Bees

L Morgan Lee – A Strange Loop

Taylor Iman Jones – Scotland, PA

Best Featured Actor in a Musical on Broadway

Sahr Ngaujah – Moulin Rouge

Celia Rose Gooding – Jagged Little Pill **Winner**

Jeanette Bayardelle – Girl From the North Country

Dharon E. Jones – West Side Story

Best Choreography

Raja Feather Kelly – A Strange Loop

Camille A. Brown – For Colored Girls Who Have Committed Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, **Winner**

Edisa Weeks – Novenas For a Lost Hospital

Adesola Osakalumi – Coal Country

Byron Easley – Slave Play

nicHi Douglas – Skinfolk: An American Show

Best Quarantine Content

Daniel J. Watts – The Jam IG Live **Winner**

Eddie Marwere – #BroadwayRemixChallenge

Drew Shade – Inside The Mind, a Mental Wellness series

Jordan E. Cooper – Mama Got A Cough

Sis – Living with Sis IG Series

Camille A. Brown – Social Dance for Social Distance

Best Lighting Design

Allen Lee Hughes – Toni Stone **Winner**

Alan C. Edwards – The Hot Wing King

Stacey Derosier – Novenas For A Lost Hospital

Allen Lee Hughes – A Soldiers Play

Best Scenic Design

Lawrence E. Moten III – Native Son **Winner**

Best Sound

Justin Ellington – One in Two

Rucyl Frison – Anatomy of a Suicide **Winner**

Luqman Brown – The Hot Wing King

Best Costumes

Toni Leslie James – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf **Winner**

Dede Ayite – BLKS

Andy Jean – One in Two

Karen Perry- runboyrun/ In Old Age

Sarita P Fellows – Native Son

Ari Fulton – Novenas For a Lost Hospital

Best Hair & Wig Design

Cookie Jordan – Toni Stone

Nikiya Mathis – STEW

Greg Cooper Spencer – A Soldier’s Play

Nikiya Mathis – For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/when the rainbow is enuf **Winner**

Cookie Jordan – A Strange Loop

Best Orchestrations

The Secret of Life Bees

A Strange Loop

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

We’re Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Skinfolk: An American Show **Winner**

Best Original Score

The Secret of Life Bees **Winner**

A Strange Loop

Broadbend, Arkansas

We’re Gonna Die

The Wrong Man

Best Book

Michael R. Jackson – A Strange Loop **Winner**

Lynn Nottage – The Secret Life of Bees

Katori Hall – Tina: A Tina Turner Musical

Harrison David Rivers – Broadbend, Arkansas

Best Solo Performance

Donnetta Lavinia Grays – Where We Stand

Michael Benjamin Washington – Fires in the Mirror **Winner**

Dierdra McDowell – Down to Eartha

Lifetime Achievement Award

Chuck Cooper **Winner**

Lorraine Hansberry Award

Playwright, Loy A. Webb **Winner**

Langston Hughes Award

Playwright, Donja R. Love **Winner**

The Welcome Award

Dharon E. Jones **Winner**

The Doors of the Theatre Are Open Award

The National Black Theatre **Winner**

