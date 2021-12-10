Audius launches first FM radio tower in DeFi Land

Audius, a digital streaming service that connects fans directly with artists, has announced a new integration that will bring the first FM radio tower to DeFi Land’s multi-chain agriculture game.

By gamifying decentralised finance, DeFi Land has been able to attract new users to the current wave of cryptocurrency adoption.

Interest in the platform has grown significantly, with $10m of volume processed within the beta version alone.

Currently, the platform is capped at 800 users prior to its public launch, which is set to arrive on the market in several weeks.

In addition to a new way to experience DeFi, gamification allows for community building, which strongly supports Audius’ mission.

Austin Virts, Head of Crypto Marketing at Audius, said: “This specific integration will create a more robust and exciting experience for all DeFi Land users.

“They now will have the ability to listen to every song available on Audius directly within the platform.

“This is just one step closer to bringing DeFi to mass adoption.”

DFL Erwin, founder of DeFi Land added “there are more than 2.5bn gamers around the world”.

“With DeFi Land, we’re sharing a new way to become involved in decentralised finance, a fresh take on the space,” he concluded.

“Integrations like these are very valuable for mass adoption because they offer a unique user experience for easier and friendlier participation, and we look forward to seeing what comes next.”