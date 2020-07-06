Auditors told to separate consulting work

PwC

PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY have been asked by the accounting watchdog to separate their auditing units from their consulting businesses by June 2024.

The Financial Reporting Council said the objective of the operational separation by the so-called Big Four is to ensure that audit practices are focused above all on delivery of high-quality audits in the public interest, and do not rely on persistent cross subsidy from the rest of the firm.

It comes after a string of corporate failures, including Carillion and BHS, which led to three government-backed reviews that recommended a shake-up of the auditing industry.

Regulators say that the companies' lucrative advisory arms create a conflict with their auditing divisions as it encourages auditors to be restrained in order to protect consulting opportunities.

Sir Jon Thompson, the FRC's cheief executive, said: "Operational separation of audit practices is one element of the FRC's strategy to improve the quality and effectiveness of corporate reporting and audit in the United Kingdom following the Kingman, CMA and Brydon reviews.

"Today the FRC has delivered a major step in the reform of the audit sector by setting principles for operational separation of audit practices from the rest of the firm.

"The FRC remains fully committed to the broad suite of reform measures on corporate reporting and audit reform and will introduce further aspects of the reform package over time.'