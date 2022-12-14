Auditor general to investigate lottery financial practices

Gambling in PEI has generated tens of millions of dollars since 2020,but reports filed by the PEI Lotteries Commission raise questions about how that money is being held and disbursed.

The Lotteries Commission Act mandates gambling profits be paid to the PEI Lotteries Corporation, a crown corporation required to annually transfer those funds to the provincial government. But reports show that in 2020 and 2021 the Commission failed to transfer $30 million to government.

Instead it held onto the gambling profits.

The commission has received $43,788,177 in gambling profits since 2020, but only about $13,563,658 was transferred to government.

That transfer,the first since 2019, took place this year.

The remaining $30,242,638 is supposed to be transferred from the commission to the province.

Kip Ready, Senior Communications Officer with the Department of Finance, said it is because of a government cash management policy.

The funds exist in a pooled fund and can still be accessed by the government, Mr Ready said.

“The pooling arrangement allows the Department of Finance to combine all the account balances enabling them to be treated as a single account thereby limiting the need to access short-term lines of credit and other borrowing mechanisms and maximize the available surplus funds for investing,” he said.

In its 2022 annual report the commission reported $30,242,638 as a current liability to the province, while listing cash holdings as $28,667,168 and a resulting deficit of $1,575,470.

Elvis Alisic, Financial Audit Director with the Office of the Auditor General, says government did explain its money management policy but the AG still intends to review the process next year.

“We received additional information from the province about how these surplus funds are pooled together with provincial funds so the funding available to the province is not impacted whether these surplus funds are transferred or not,” Mr Alisic said.

“The process will be to get an understanding of the province’s cash management practice, including pooling of funds, to determine whether there is potential lost income to the province as a result of holding these funds with PEI Lotteries rather than transferring them to the province.”

Going forward, Mr Ready said the commission will follow requirements of the Lotteries Commission Act and transfer gambling revenue to the government's general operating fund.

“This process will be continued on a regular basis moving forward to ensure the funds are transferred back to the province.”

Another place gambling revenue goes is to fund the province’s Responsible Gaming Strategy, which since 2008 has been funded by an annual $200,000 contribution.

Last year public consultations were held to update the strategy but no recommendations have yet been made.

“It’s important, they are still working on it and you’ll see that come out very soon.I think we’re fortunate other jurisdictions have gone before us and we can learn from that,”Finance Minister Mark McLane said.

Dylan Desroche, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic