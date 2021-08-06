Auditions open for TV show in West Nipissing

Lopii Productions is currently looking for youth between the ages of 10-16 to take part in their upcoming educational series, #Coulers du Nord, which will air on TFO.

All genders and abilities are welcome to apply, and the producers hope to receive a lot of interest from First Nations youth.

No previous acting experience is required, although participants must be fluent in French, and available to shoot for three days between August 9-11.

Perhaps most importantly, applicants must also have an interest in art and local culture, because essentially, that is what #Coulers du Nord is about.

Rennata Lopez with her sister, Georgina, are producing the show through their company, Lopii Productions— “plural for Lopez,” Rennata said.

“We’re very excited,” she enthused, looking forward to working with TFO “on our first French series.”

Both sisters have wide-ranging experience in television and film, mostly working on children’s productions for PBS, TVO, and YTV.

Since teaming up to launch Lopii (pronounced “low-pie”), the sisters have created My Home My Life, My Stay at Home Diary, and a few spots for Sesame Street.

More projects are in development, but currently, #Coulers du Nord is drawing their complete attention.

The series revolves around Mique Michelle, an artist originally from Field, who has become well-recognized for her work in mixed media, graffiti and mural art.

“She’s created murals throughout Northern Ontario,” Lopez said, adding that when the two met recently in Ottawa, the idea to feature Michelle in a show did not take long to materialize.

Each show documents Michelle as she travels to towns throughout Northern Ontario, culminating with her completing a mural at each location—with a little help from her friends.

Which is where the children come in, as the kids help Michelle plan and execute her mural.

“Every episode is about another community and a different group of kids,” Lopez said.

The art project is a way for the kids and Michelle to connect through a creative outlet, and the action also provides an opportunity for sharing stories about the local culture.

A feature of the series will have the youth show Michelle around to various points of interest within the community. By doing so, local history, traditions, and cultural practices will rise to light, which will be used to inspire the final mural.

“The whole point is to highlight culture and communities of people who are not necessarily normally represented on TV,” Lopez said.

Auditions remain open for the show until this Friday, with information as to how to submit available on their site.

Filming occurs in Cache Bay—the mural will go up at that community centre—with additional filming taking place in Sturgeon Falls and Garden Village.

