Audited annual information of Invalda INVL for 2021

We hereby announce the annual information in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in compliance with the requirements of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 of 17 December 2018 (zip file attached). This is the official format for the annual information that was approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders‘ Meeting held on 30 April 2022. The annual information is additionally provided in pdf format as a copy of the published ESEF information. The signed independent auditor's report on the annual information in ESEF format is provided at the end of the pdf file.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com

