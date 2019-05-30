New Audis, Hondas set for TCR Australia

Melbourne Performance Centre has confirmed that it has acquired two more Audis to join its fleet, after running a single RS 3 for Rik Breukers and a Volkswagen Golf for Aaron Cameron at the opening round in Sydney.

The new Audis will land before next week's Phillip Island round, MPC committed to having four cars on the grid.

That will require finding three new drivers for the three Audis, however, with Dutchman Breukers having only signed on for Round 1 in Sydney.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The two new cars are for sale or lease, but we are committed to entering them, plus our exisiting Audi into the Phillip Island event,” said MPC boss Troy Russell.

“After Sydney, we received an incredible amount of positive feedback about TCR. Everyone realised that TCR Australia is real and it’s happening, and potential customers of ours were pleasantly surprised about how well it ran.

“And the whole show is only going to get better. For our business, and the feeling amongst the industry, TCR is the way forward. The interest has been massive. Hence why we have two new cars on the way.”

Whether two Australia-bound Hondas will be on the Phillip Island grid, meanwhile, is yet to be determined.

Wall Racing has bought two new Civics from JAS Motorsport in Italy, although its currently unsure if they'll be ready in time for Round 2.

“Doubling the fleet is a lot to undertake in a short period of time, but we are looking forward to the challenge,” said team owner David Wall.

“Thankfully, we are ready and equipped for the task. We typically run multiple cars in other classes, so we already have most of the infrastructure and personal required to do the job.

Story continues

“We are comfortable taking on the workload, and we have the right people in place. The major factor ahead of Phillip Island is getting the cars in time and being comfortable to let them go out on track.

"If everything falls in line, like cars arriving and securing the drivers, then there’s no reason why we won’t have all four at the Island. If there are any hurdles, though, we’ll put a pause on it and wait until The Bend.”