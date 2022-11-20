This Best-Selling Bose Soundbar Just Got Discounted to Its Prime Day Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best soundbars on the market just went down to its lowest price so far this year. Regularly $279, Amazon has slashed $90 off the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar, bringing the price down to just $199 (almost 30% off). This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Bose soundbar since Prime Day, making it one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to take advantage of right now.

Backed by Bose’s legendary audio quality, the Bose TV Speaker delivers big, booming sound in a sleek, compact package. Paired with your TV, the portable soundbar creates a dynamic, more immersive listening experience than through your TV speakers alone. You’ll hear every rip and rumble from your favorite action film, with deeper bass and loud, room-filling sound. Music and effects are brought to life in greater detail, while Bose’s “dialogue mode” pulls out every word and expression, to ensure that conversations sound crisp and clean.

The surprisingly powerful speakers help amplify sound throughout the room, making this great for music listening too. Pair the soundbar to your phone via Bluetooth to soundtrack your next party, or to set the mood for when you want to relax with a good album in rich, audiophile quality. Press the “bass” button on the included remote to turn up the beats for extra oomph.

At 23.4 x 2.2 x 4 inches, this is the smallest Bose soundbar, and one of the most portable soundbars available overall. The TV Speaker’s light weight (just over seven pounds) makes it easy to mount on the wall or position on an entertainment unit or counter (you can add mounting hardware for an extra $40).

We’ve tested this soundbar before and it sets up in minutes, with easy pairing to your TV and devices. This new Bose deal gets you the soundbar, a remote control, an optical digital audio cable, and a power cord.

The Bose TV Speaker Soundbar currently boasts a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from almost 7000 reviews. As with all Amazon deals, prices could go back up at any minute, so take advantage of the $80 discount while you can. See full details here.

