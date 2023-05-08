Audience Analytics (Catalist:1AZ) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.018

Audience Analytics Limited (Catalist:1AZ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.018 per share on the 26th of May. This means the annual payment is 5.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Audience Analytics' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, Audience Analytics was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 35.2% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Audience Analytics Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long at all, so we can't really make a judgement on how stable the dividend has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Audience Analytics has grown its EPS by 35% over the past 12 months. We always like to see numbers like these going up, but we don't expect them to shoot up forever, especially as the company grows. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Audience Analytics could prove to be a strong dividend payer. However, we would never make any decisions based on only a single year of data, especially when assessing long term dividend potential.

Audience Analytics Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Audience Analytics that investors should take into consideration. Is Audience Analytics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

