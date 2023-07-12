How one woman teased confessions out of America's worst serial killer

Samuel Little (r) smiles after being convicted of murder in 2014 - Getty

In a county jail in Texas, Jillian Lauren asks the formerly hulking, now wheelchair-bound figure of Samuel Little to tell her about strangling a woman to death in Texas in 1994. The response is typical of a man who confessed to the murders of 93 women across America between 1970 and 2005, 60 of which have been confirmed. At first, Little says that it wasn’t about strangling at all; that he just wanted the women to let loose and cry in his arms. Lauren suggests that he must have been lonely. “Hungry,” he corrects her. “I didn’t ask to be born liking cake.”

Lauren is the author of a novel and two memoirs, including Some Girls, recounting her years as part of Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei’s harem. What began as an 8,000-word article for New York magazine now greets readers as a 500-page tome, Behold the Monster, melding true-crime, investigative journalism and fiction, and detailing over 40 hours of interviews with America’s most prolific serial killer, alongside Lauren’s encounters with the individuals from law enforcement responsible for connecting the myriad cold cases to Little and reconstructing the last moments of his victims’ lives.

Little, known in his youth as Samuel McDowell, accounted for his own life as unreliably as he did the deaths of so many women. Born in 1940 in the state of Georgia, he barely knew his mother during childhood and was raised in Ohio by his grandparents. Family members tell Lauren about a great uncle who may have been abusive, while Little himself contends that his fascination with strangulation came from watching his kindergarten teacher scratch her neck.

But the lasting damage seems to have been done during his time in the Ohio juvenile-prison system, where he sharpened his narcissistic traits into a transactional worldview. It’s also where he learned to box and turned an ungainly body into a prize-fighting machine. For Little, the time he spent imprisoned only reinforced the cycle of violence, and left him further alienated from women.

Despite arrests in some eight states for crimes as various as fraud, shoplifting, armed robbery, rape and assault with attempt to ravish, Little spent very little time behind bars, due in large part to a calculated choice of victims. Then, as now, the American legal system fails to protect women whose lifestyles include drug use and prostitution, and who may not have family to support them. National, digitalised archives had yet to be implemented at the time of many of Little’s crimes, and DNA sequencing and its adaptation to the solving of cold cases was in its infancy – although this would eventually, belatedly, contribute to his downfall.

The tangled web of jurisdiction provides a sweeping backdrop to Lauren’s tale. She takes the reader through the vastly different approaches to solving cold cases in places such as Pascagoula, Mississippi compared to the likes of Los Angeles, which has a dedicated cold-case unit chipping away at the 6,000 unsolved murders in that city alone. James Holland, a Texas Ranger, is one especially memorable lawman: it’s clear he doesn’t trust Lauren, a journalist from Los Angeles, but in the end, their methods aren’t dissimilar, cajoling confessions from the diabetic Little with sweet treats, grovelling or fawning as the murderer’s mood dictates. Lauren does such a good job of it that she’s left not only with this book, and a five-part TV documentary series, but $1,000 and all eight pounds of Little’s cremated remains, as his nominated next-of-kin.

Lauren is an engaging stylist, capable of blending gruesome forensic details with tender domestic moments. Her book also contains a wealth of material uncovered during her research, including reproductions of many of the jailhouse portraits Little painted of his victims. One of the more curious elements is her inclusion of chapters where the last moments of some of Little’s victims are reconstructed through the lens of fiction. The impetus behind these chapters – to give voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves – is morally admirable, though it foregrounds the uneasy dance in any work of true-crime, where a narrative desire to fill the gaps risks treading on the toes of rigorous investigative journalism. Fortunately, Lauren’s hands are more than capable: Behold the Monster offers a successfully panoramic tale of America’s worst serial-killer and his unrepented crimes.

