This Audible discount is one of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals we've seen

We've all got one—a stack of unread books. Whether it's some classic literature from Jane Austen or the latest Stephen King release, even the most interesting tomes can start collecting dust if you let them. Audible—Amazon’s audiobook subscription service—is delightful, as it allows you to listen to new books and old favorites on-the-go, and right now, you can you can save big ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020 when you sign up for the service.

Through Wednesday, October 14, Prime members (sign up here for a free 30-day trial, then pay $12.99) can save $50 on one year of Audible Premium Plus. Originally priced at $149.50, this annual membership drops to $99.95 thanks to this deal. (It will return to its original $149.50 annual price after the first year of membership unless you decide to cancel the service.)

Not only will you be saving a ton, you'll be getting all the great benefits the service provides—namely, access to the largest collection of audiobook content in the world—immediately. Unsure how Audible works and eager to know more? I've been using it for years and swear by it. Here's everything you need to know about the service and why it's a must-have for time-strapped book lovers, especially while it's on sale.

How does Audible work?

While it's technically an Amazon company, Audible is not included with a Prime membership, so you'll have to sign up for it separately. Once you do, however, you'll gain access to more than 470,000 audiobook titles (and counting).

You can listen to Audible on iOS, Android, Sonos, Kindle or any Alexa-enabled device, so it's kind of like carrying around your own personal little library right on your smartphone or tablet. That means you can take your story with you on-the-go—the grocery store, the laundromat, you name it. Life doesn't have to stop for you to finish a book, and for me, that's one of the single biggest draws of the service.

The plan that's on sale right now, Audible Premium Plus, is the top-tier membership option and gives you access to literally everything: the entire Audible Plus catalog; exclusive discounts (think 30% off additional premium selection titles); subscriptions to The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post via the Audible app; and more.

How to get credits on Audible

With the purchase of the annual membership that's on sale right now for $99.95, you'll also get one year's worth of credits (that's 12 overall) as soon as you sign up. Each Audible credit is like an audiobook waiting to be listened to because you redeem them in exchange for any book title. This isn't unique to the sale—you'd get 12 credits with a full-price annual membership, too—but with the monthly subscription, you only get one credit per month, so in a way, the annual membership is advantageous here, as you'll get all your credits up front with no waiting involved.

Another perk? These credits never expire, so you never have to stress about losing them if you forget to grab a new book for the month.

