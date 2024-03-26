Audible and Amazon MGM Studios Pact to Develop TV Series Based on Audio Giant’s Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

Audible Inc. has pacted with its sibling Amazon MGM Studios unit to develop TV series based on a slew of podcasts and other original audio-only content featuring such notables as Kerry Washington, author James Patterson, “Suits” creator Aaron Korsh and more.

The deal brings together two high-profile content operations under the Amazon umbrella in the hopes of hitting a few home runs by by developing series from podcasts and other Audible-produced originals that have been successful with listeners in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among the properties in development are the scripted podcasts “The Prophecy,” “Hot White Heist,” “Oracle” and “Nut Jobs” and unscripted concepts such as “Words+Music,” a look at award-winning tunesmiths, and “Breakthrough,” a singing competition.

Audible, the audio entertainment pioneer that Amazon acquired in 2008, will co-develop and co-produce the projects with Amazon MGM Studios. The titles will be shopped to sibling outlets Amazon Prime Video and MGM+ as well as external buyers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our colleagues at Amazon MGM Studios, who share our commitment to accelerating the craft of storytelling, on this new and incredibly exciting endeavor,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s chief content officer. “We believe that this is a pivotal and transformative moment for Audible and look forward to this next chapter with great anticipation.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, cited the potential to build on properties that have a following and have already been through significant development as audio titles.

“In this digital age, irresistible storytelling is emerging through a variety of mediums, and we are lucky to have engaging Originals debuting through our colleagues at Audible,” Sanders said. “These original podcasts have already engaged and entertained audiences and we look forward to developing a visual component to expand the storytelling.”

Here is the full slate of Audible Originals in development at Amazon MGM Studios:

“The Prophecy”: an Audible Original acquired by ABC Signature, Amazon MGM Studios as a one-hour drama series with Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street, QCODE and Station26 as producers and Randy McKinnon attached to write. A supernatural thriller set against the backdrop of worldwide, unexplainable natural disasters.

“Hot White Heist”: acquired by Amazon MGM Studios as a half-hour comedy series, with Broadway Video and Alan Cumming attached to produce, John Riggi and Adam Goldman attached to write. It follows a crew of misfits from across the LGBTQ+ spectrum as they attempt the stickiest heist in history.

“Nut Jobs”: acquired by MGM Television as a one-hour drama series, with Escape Artists attached to produce with executive producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Jordan Edelstein; with Marc Fennell and Sony Music Podcasts attached to executive produce, and Aaron Korsh and Rick Muirragui attached to create and executive produce. Based on an Australian Audible original, “Nut Jobs” explores a rabbit-hole of crime syndicates, stolen identities and private investigators that will change the way we think about food forever.

“Oracle”: acquired by Amazon MGM Studios as a one-hour drama series, with Jordan Feiner and 3 Arts Entertainment attached to produce; based on a Canadian Audible Original following an FBI psychic who helps solve abductions and homicides by touching those close to the missing persons.

“Temporal”: based on an Audible Original set to premiere in August, acquired by Amazon MGM Studios as a one-hour drama series, with Storypunk and Low Spark Television attached to produce, Julian Simpson attached to write. The concept revolves around a team of time-travelers probing the disappearance of the Earth’s human population.

“Daniel X: Genesis”: acquired by Amazon MGM Studios as a one-hour drama series, with James Patterson Entertainment attached to produce. The project is an expansion of Patterson’s “Daniel X” series.

“Words + Music”: acquired by MGM+ as a music docuseries with The Kennedy/Marshall Company attached to produce; Words + Music is a brand-defining content vertical for Audible, shining a light on today’s most significant artists.

“Breakthrough”: a one-hour unscripted singing competition series, produced by MGM Alternative and At Will Media, executive produced by The Chainsmokers.

(Pictured top: Kerry Washington)

