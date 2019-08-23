Audi takes sweep of DTM Lausitzring practice ahead of 500th race

Tom Errington
Autosport
Audi takes clean sweep of DTM Lausitzring practice
Audi takes clean sweep of DTM Lausitzring practice

Audi came out on top across free practice ahead of the DTM's Lausitzring round, with Jamie Green and Loic Duval each topping one of the two sessions.

Duval set the ultimate fastest lap in the opening practice, recording a 1m35.985s lap, with Green's effort of 1m36s proving to be slightly slower than Duval's first benchmark.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Audi Phoenix driver Duval then followed his pacesetting first practice by placing behind Green in the second session.

BMW's Marco Wittmann - an outside title contender heading into Lausitz - was able to break the Audi deadlock in first practice by placing second ahead of Green, but Audi then took a stranglehold on the following session as it locked out the top six places.

Robin Frijns would place behind Duval and Green, with WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein in fourth.

DTM title favourites Rene Rast and Nico Muller were fifth and sixth respectively as all Audi drivers conducted different practice programmes.

Audi takes clean sweep of DTM Lausitzring practice
Audi takes clean sweep of DTM Lausitzring practice

Wittmann would again place as best of the BMW drivers by taking seventh ahead of stablemate Timo Glock, who is also taking part in the supporting Tourenwagen Classics this weekend.

Ninth went the way of WRT Audi's Pietro Fittipaldi and Bruno Spengler rounded out the top 10 in his BMW M4 DTM.

The R-Motorsport Aston Martin squad took its best result of 12th in the first practice session through Jake Dennis.

In the second session, Daniel Juncadella was the leading Aston in 15th as he enters the weekend on a run of five points finishes in the last six races.

There was a brief red flag in the opening session caused by an advertising banner becoming loose on the track.

Practice one result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

25

1m35.985s

2

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

25

0.232s

3

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

25

0.459s

4

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

26

0.528s

5

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

27

0.538s

6

Pietro Fittipaldi

WRT

Audi

26

0.658s

7

Bruno Spengler

RMG

BMW

26

0.815s

8

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

27

0.848s

9

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

21

0.859s

10

Jonathan Aberdein

WRT

Audi

25

0.860s

11

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

26

0.949s

12

Jake Dennis

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

24

1.264s

13

Sheldon van der Linde

RBM

BMW

27

1.501s

14

Daniel Juncadella

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

20

1.613s

15

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

23

1.953s

16

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

22

2.027s

17

Ferdinand Habsburg

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

24

2.249s

18

Paul Di Resta

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

10

2.531s

Practice two result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

1m36.000s

14

2

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

0.004s

16

3

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

0.170s

16

4

Jonathan Aberdein

WRT

Audi

0.194s

15

5

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

0.223s

14

6

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

0.331s

17

7

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

0.379s

13

8

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

0.445s

17

9

Pietro Fittipaldi

WRT

Audi

0.586s

17

10

Bruno Spengler

RMG

BMW

0.666s

16

11

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

0.781s

17

12

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

0.781s

16

13

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

0.795s

15

14

Sheldon van der Linde

RBM

BMW

0.911s

16

15

Daniel Juncadella

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

0.942s

17

16

Paul Di Resta

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

1.319s

16

17

Jake Dennis

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

1.599s

17

18

Ferdinand Habsburg

R-Motorsport

Aston Martin

1.780s

17

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next