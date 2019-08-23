Audi takes sweep of DTM Lausitzring practice ahead of 500th race
Audi came out on top across free practice ahead of the DTM's Lausitzring round, with Jamie Green and Loic Duval each topping one of the two sessions.
Duval set the ultimate fastest lap in the opening practice, recording a 1m35.985s lap, with Green's effort of 1m36s proving to be slightly slower than Duval's first benchmark.
Audi Phoenix driver Duval then followed his pacesetting first practice by placing behind Green in the second session.
BMW's Marco Wittmann - an outside title contender heading into Lausitz - was able to break the Audi deadlock in first practice by placing second ahead of Green, but Audi then took a stranglehold on the following session as it locked out the top six places.
Robin Frijns would place behind Duval and Green, with WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein in fourth.
DTM title favourites Rene Rast and Nico Muller were fifth and sixth respectively as all Audi drivers conducted different practice programmes.
Wittmann would again place as best of the BMW drivers by taking seventh ahead of stablemate Timo Glock, who is also taking part in the supporting Tourenwagen Classics this weekend.
Ninth went the way of WRT Audi's Pietro Fittipaldi and Bruno Spengler rounded out the top 10 in his BMW M4 DTM.
The R-Motorsport Aston Martin squad took its best result of 12th in the first practice session through Jake Dennis.
In the second session, Daniel Juncadella was the leading Aston in 15th as he enters the weekend on a run of five points finishes in the last six races.
There was a brief red flag in the opening session caused by an advertising banner becoming loose on the track.
Practice one result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Gap
1
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
25
1m35.985s
2
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
25
0.232s
3
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
25
0.459s
4
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
26
0.528s
5
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
27
0.538s
6
Pietro Fittipaldi
WRT
Audi
26
0.658s
7
Bruno Spengler
RMG
BMW
26
0.815s
8
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
27
0.848s
9
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
21
0.859s
10
Jonathan Aberdein
WRT
Audi
25
0.860s
11
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
26
0.949s
12
Jake Dennis
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
24
1.264s
13
Sheldon van der Linde
RBM
BMW
27
1.501s
14
Daniel Juncadella
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
20
1.613s
15
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
23
1.953s
16
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
22
2.027s
17
Ferdinand Habsburg
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
24
2.249s
18
Paul Di Resta
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
10
2.531s
Practice two result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
1m36.000s
14
2
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
0.004s
16
3
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
0.170s
16
4
Jonathan Aberdein
WRT
Audi
0.194s
15
5
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
0.223s
14
6
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
0.331s
17
7
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
0.379s
13
8
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
0.445s
17
9
Pietro Fittipaldi
WRT
Audi
0.586s
17
10
Bruno Spengler
RMG
BMW
0.666s
16
11
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
0.781s
17
12
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
0.781s
16
13
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
0.795s
15
14
Sheldon van der Linde
RBM
BMW
0.911s
16
15
Daniel Juncadella
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
0.942s
17
16
Paul Di Resta
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
1.319s
16
17
Jake Dennis
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
1.599s
17
18
Ferdinand Habsburg
R-Motorsport
Aston Martin
1.780s
17
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus