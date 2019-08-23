Audi takes sweep of DTM Lausitzring practice ahead of 500th race

Audi takes clean sweep of DTM Lausitzring practice

Audi came out on top across free practice ahead of the DTM's Lausitzring round, with Jamie Green and Loic Duval each topping one of the two sessions.

Duval set the ultimate fastest lap in the opening practice, recording a 1m35.985s lap, with Green's effort of 1m36s proving to be slightly slower than Duval's first benchmark.

Audi Phoenix driver Duval then followed his pacesetting first practice by placing behind Green in the second session.

BMW's Marco Wittmann - an outside title contender heading into Lausitz - was able to break the Audi deadlock in first practice by placing second ahead of Green, but Audi then took a stranglehold on the following session as it locked out the top six places.

Robin Frijns would place behind Duval and Green, with WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein in fourth.

DTM title favourites Rene Rast and Nico Muller were fifth and sixth respectively as all Audi drivers conducted different practice programmes.

Wittmann would again place as best of the BMW drivers by taking seventh ahead of stablemate Timo Glock, who is also taking part in the supporting Tourenwagen Classics this weekend.

Ninth went the way of WRT Audi's Pietro Fittipaldi and Bruno Spengler rounded out the top 10 in his BMW M4 DTM.

The R-Motorsport Aston Martin squad took its best result of 12th in the first practice session through Jake Dennis.

In the second session, Daniel Juncadella was the leading Aston in 15th as he enters the weekend on a run of five points finishes in the last six races.

There was a brief red flag in the opening session caused by an advertising banner becoming loose on the track.

Practice one result

Pos Driver Team Car Laps Gap 1 Loic Duval Phoenix Audi 25 1m35.985s 2 Marco Wittmann RMG BMW 25 0.232s 3 Jamie Green Rosberg Audi 25 0.459s 4 Robin Frijns Abt Audi 26 0.528s 5 Rene Rast Rosberg Audi 27 0.538s 6 Pietro Fittipaldi WRT Audi 26 0.658s 7 Bruno Spengler RMG BMW 26 0.815s 8 Mike Rockenfeller Phoenix Audi 27 0.848s 9 Timo Glock RMR BMW 21 0.859s 10 Jonathan Aberdein WRT Audi 25 0.860s 11 Nico Muller Abt Audi 26 0.949s 12 Jake Dennis R-Motorsport Aston Martin 24 1.264s 13 Sheldon van der Linde RBM BMW 27 1.501s 14 Daniel Juncadella R-Motorsport Aston Martin 20 1.613s 15 Philipp Eng RMR BMW 23 1.953s 16 Joel Eriksson RBM BMW 22 2.027s 17 Ferdinand Habsburg R-Motorsport Aston Martin 24 2.249s 18 Paul Di Resta R-Motorsport Aston Martin 10 2.531s

Practice two result

Pos Driver Team Car Gap Laps 1 Jamie Green Rosberg Audi 1m36.000s 14 2 Loic Duval Phoenix Audi 0.004s 16 3 Robin Frijns Abt Audi 0.170s 16 4 Jonathan Aberdein WRT Audi 0.194s 15 5 Rene Rast Rosberg Audi 0.223s 14 6 Nico Muller Abt Audi 0.331s 17 7 Marco Wittmann RMG BMW 0.379s 13 8 Timo Glock RMR BMW 0.445s 17 9 Pietro Fittipaldi WRT Audi 0.586s 17 10 Bruno Spengler RMG BMW 0.666s 16 11 Joel Eriksson RBM BMW 0.781s 17 12 Mike Rockenfeller Phoenix Audi 0.781s 16 13 Philipp Eng RMR BMW 0.795s 15 14 Sheldon van der Linde RBM BMW 0.911s 16 15 Daniel Juncadella R-Motorsport Aston Martin 0.942s 17 16 Paul Di Resta R-Motorsport Aston Martin 1.319s 16 17 Jake Dennis R-Motorsport Aston Martin 1.599s 17 18 Ferdinand Habsburg R-Motorsport Aston Martin 1.780s 17

