Audi S1 Hoonitron Outpaces RS e-tron GT and R8 GT in Tribute to Ken Block

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Unleashing the All-Electric Drift Machine Built for a Legend.

It's a bittersweet moment in the automotive world. While the industry mourns the loss of motorsport legend Ken Block, Audi keeps his spirit revving with the S1 Hoonitron, an all-electric drift monster designed for Block's 'Electrikhana' video series. But this machine is not just designed to do ballet around corners—it also blasts down straightaways with a vengeance. In a fitting tribute to the late drift king, Audi handed the Hoonitron keys to CarWow, and the result was nothing short of electrifying.

Power Play: The Numbers Game

Before we get into the race details, let's talk horsepower and torque. At the start line, you'd think these cars were cut from the same cloth, at least on paper. The S1 Hoonitron touts 680 horsepower and 472 lb-ft (640 Nm) of torque, while the RS e-tron GT registers at 646 hp and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm), and the R8 GT brings up the rear with 620 hp and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm).

However, weight plays a significant role in this contest. The featherweight R8 GT tips the scales at 1,570 kg (3,461 lbs), far lighter than the heavyweight RS e-tron GT at 2,345 kg (5,169 lbs). Meanwhile, the Hoonitron sits snugly in between at 1,620 kg (3,571 lbs).

Round 1 and 2: The Hoonitron’s Straight-Line Surprises

In the first drag race, the RS e-tron GT takes an initial lead, but once the S1 Hoonitron kicks into its power band, it rockets past the competition to claim victory. The R8 GT, despite its lighter frame and V10 engine, trails far behind, proving that the Hoonitron is no slouch when it comes to straight-line performance.

The second drag race is more evenly matched, with the RS e-tron GT and the Hoonitron going toe-to-toe off the line. But history repeats itself, and the S1 Hoonitron snags the win once more.

The Rolling Race: A Fight to the Finish Line

As for the rolling race, the RS e-tron GT and S1 Hoonitron again get the best starts. Mat Watson hits his 140 mph speed limiter, and just when it looks like the RS e-tron GT and R8 GT are gaining ground, the half-mile mark arrives. Neither could overtake the Hoonitron, sealing its trifecta of wins.

Story continues

A Fitting Tribute

In a world still mourning Ken Block, the S1 Hoonitron’s electrifying performance serves as a poignant reminder of the innovation and thrill that the legendary driver brought to motorsport. In the Hoonitron, Block's legacy isn't just immortalized—it's accelerated.

So, the next time you're at a drag strip or a drift track and you hear the whisper of electric motors instead of the roar of a gas engine, remember that it just might be the spirit of Ken Block, smiling down as his all-electric drift machine continues to break boundaries and win races.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.