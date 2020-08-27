Audi RS Q8 Performance SUV Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2.07 Crore

Audia has launched its sportiest Q, the all-new Audi RS Q8 in India, priced from Rs 2.07 Crore.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are thrilled to bring the record setting Audi RS Q8 to India. It’s an all-in-one model that is at home in the rough as it is on the racetrack. The Audi RS Q8 is an agile beast and is a true high-performance sports model under its aggressive exterior. It’s massive twin-turbo V8 with 600hp and 800 Nm of torque propels the car to 100kph from standstill in under four seconds. We are confident that the Audi RS Q8 will have a magnetic pull for luxury sports cars aficionados.”

The car is powered by a turbocharged direct-injection V8 that comes with the Audi's Drive Select Dynamic Handling System that the drivers adjust driving manners to their preference. This is alongside a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main on-board electrical system. The Audi RS Q8 also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel. The car uses a standard eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system.

As standard, the Audi RS Q8 boasts all-wheel steering, RS roof spoiler, Audi’s Virtual cockpit, Quattro with self locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalized drive settings. The Audi RS Q8 also comes standard with massive 23-inch 5 Y Spoke Diamond Turned alloys. Air Quality Package with 4 Zone climate control is also standard.

As optional extras, the Audi RS Q8 offers a Black styling package with logos in black, panoramic sunroof, Head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, RS Sports exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound and RS dynamic package plus (Top speed increased to 305kph).

Mr. Dhillon further added, “The recently launched Audi RS 7 and the Audi RS Q8 that debuts today are at the cutting edge of Audi Sport. This shows our commitment to offering the very best to our customers in India. We will add more exciting new models from the Audi global range to India this year and look forward to enhancing the celebrations of our customers during the festive season.”