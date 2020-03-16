Audi reveals liveries for DTM title defence in 2020

The Insogladt-based manufacturer dominated the first year of the DTM’s Class One era in 2019, comfortably overhauling fellow German rival BMW and newcomer R-Motorsport Aston Martin to take the trio of titles.

It has retained its existing roster of drivers for the third year running, although customer squad WRT will have three new drivers in Fabio Sherer, Ed Jones and Ferdinand Habsburg as part of an expanded nine-car line-up.

porta Mobel.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mike Rockenfeller will ditch a largely black-and-white colour scheme for a striking blue-and-yellow livery on his RS5, while Jamie Green's car will carry black and grey colours.

Loic Duval’s RS5 will feature a tweaked version of the red-and-grey livery he raced last year, while Nico Muller and Robin Frjins have both retained their car liveries from last year.

Audi’s six factory DTM cars were due to hit the track for the first time at Hockenheim on Monday for the first official pre-season test, but the event had to be cancelled at the last minute because of the increasing spread of coronavirus in Europe in recent weeks.

The new season is slated to start at Zolder on April 25-26, although it could be postponed if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve in the next month.

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Jamie Green, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM

Jamie Green, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM

Loic Duval, Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi RS5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Sport liveries for 2020 DTM season

Audi Sport liveries for 2020 DTM season Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Robin Frijns, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline

Story continues

Robin Frijns, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Abt Sportsline Audi RS5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM

Nico Müller, Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline, Audi RS 5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM

Rene Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg Audi RS5 DTM Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi Communications Motorsport