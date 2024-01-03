Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar Brings Off-Road Looks

Audi

With off-roading continuing to grow in popularity year over year, it was only a matter of time before the Germans started to embrace factory-built wheelers. Inspired by the RS Q e-tron Dakar racer, Audi unveiled a new off-road-themed special edition of its all-electric SUV on Wednesday. Meet the Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar.

Unlike the proper Dakar racer, this off-road variant of the Q8 is not a wild hybrid, but rather an all-electric, dual-motor Q8 55 e-tron Quattro in disguise. This means the truck is supported by a 114-kWh battery pack, providing 402 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque in Boost mode. With its new General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tires installed, Audi says the SUV will be capable of sprinting to 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds. That time drops by a tenth if you swap over to the second set of wheels with summer tires, which are included in the sale of every edition Dakar. The General Grabber tires also help give the SUV 8.1 inches of ground clearance and 12 inches of water-fording capability. Other off-road metrics include improved approach, departure, and breakover angles of 20 degrees, 26 degrees, and 19 degrees, respectively.

Audi

While not packing Wrangler-rivaling levels of off-road performance, the edition Dakar certainly looks the part. Fender flares cover those meatier tires, giving the truck a more purposeful stance. A roof rack also brings some overlanding flavor, while providing a load capacity of 88 pounds. There will also be a unique graphics package available for just 99 customers, as well as a serialized vin graphic on the D-pillar.

German order books for the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar are slated to open this quarter, with pricing starting around $131,000. You can buy a lot of off-road performance for that sort of cash, but Americans won’t have to worry about cross-shopping challenges. Audi doesn't appear to have plans to bring this particular model to the United States, but that doesn’t mean it has ruled out off-road models for the future.

Audi

